Charlotte Flair injured, out of WWE Mixed Match Challenge

However, there's uncertainty whether this match would happen or not. Another injury scare broke out in the WWE after an official statement was released on the company's official website. It stated that Charlotte Flair is dealing with an injury. Hence, she was not able to compete in the Mixed Match Challenge contest, last night.

Not much was disclosed about the concussion that is bothering the Queen of the blue brand nor it revealed her exact status for Wrestlemania. Considering that we are just 12 days away from the biggest event of the year, the speculations are running rampant whether she would be 100 percent fit going into New Orleans, Louisiana.

I respect Asuka. I respect her to much that she will wrestle the best Charlotte Flair there is. And her streak will end. The Queen. The Empress. THE Title.@WrestleMania 遺産 pic.twitter.com/vTT1LrVuLr — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2018



Check out the updates from WWE.com which only focused on the ongoing Mixed Match Challenge,

"With SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair unable to compete on WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight due to injury, a fan vote will determine Bobby Roode's new partner against the Second Chance Fan Vote-winning tandem of Finn Bálor & Sasha Banks."

As you can see new participants were called down from the women's roster to participate in the Mixed Match Challenge. Becky Lynch, Lana and Miss Money in the Bank, Carmella were selected from the Smackdown female division. Through fan voting, the Irish Lass-kicker was selected for the contest. She managed to guide her team to the final match, next week.

Previously, Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair emerged to the semi-final of the Mixed Match Challenge by defeating Apollo Crews-Nia Jax and Rusev-Lana. These two were considered to be the hot favourites to actually win the Mixed Match Challenge contest.

The reason why the reigning women's champion was removed from in-ring competition might be to keep the match safe against Asuka at Wrestlemania. Previously the same strategy was taken for the WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

He was dealing with a concussion and hence precautionary measure was taken to keep him safe for April 8th. The same strategy might have been adopted for Charlotte, too. hopefully, she would be back in time to work on the grandest stage of them all.