Charlotte Flair on verge of huge WWE record

Bengaluru, October 1: There's no denying that Charlotte Flair is the face of the WWE Women's division. She was born to be the greatest ever since none other than Ric Flair is her father. So, she is quite rightfully, genetically superior.

The in-ring agility that Charlotte possesses is no literally unmatchable. Plus, she has got the right back up from the creative team to become a 4 time Raw Women's champion in a time span of just 2 years and each of the reigns were for a significant amount of time.

Some might say that her momentum was stopped a bit after moving to Smackdown Live but she is right back on track after a short hiatus from the show. Upon coming back to the blue brand, she earned the right to be called the number one contender for the women's title.

By virtue of this, she will be able to challenge Natalya for the title at Hell in a Cell PPV. On that night, she will get a rare opportunity. If The Queen is able to win the championship, she will be the first-ever woman to hold all the three women's title present in the WWE, today that is Raw, Smackdown and NXT women's titles.

Alexa Bliss is the first woman who has held both Raw and Smackdown women's titles after coming to the main roster. But, she did not hold the NXT women's title and hence this particular accolade cannot be achieved by her.

Also, it is quite interesting to note that Charlotte will face Natalya for all the three titles mentioned, after Hell in a Cell. Prior to this, these two ladies had some great matches over the NXT and Raw Women's title and now will go at each other for the newer one.

So, this is going to reincarnate the rivalry that is basically derived from their predecessors, Flairs and Harts. This bout has quite rightfully been named as the contest between The Queen vs. The Queen of Harts. It will be interesting to see which queen of these two finally emerge victorious on October 8th.