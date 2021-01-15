Clarification on Edge’s WWE hiatus and return for major Wrestlemania match

Even during his hiatus, those mind-games have perhaps continued. As we all know, Edge and Randy Orton sculpted 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ at Backlash 2020 pay-per-view.

Orton took the help of some cheap antics to upstage his opponent and thus picked up a win via a Punt Kick. Following the match, it was noted that the Rated R Superstar suffered a torn triceps injury. He was then ruled out of action for the rest of 2020.

While reports always stated that particular injury was the main reason behind the program between the two veterans to be cut short, that wasn’t the case. Edge, being a member of the writing team has some creative freedom and he utilized those powers to keep the fans under misconceptions.

As reported back in January 2020, WWE contracted the multi-time world champion before his monumental Royal Rumble return. TalkSport informed that the deal will be intact for three years with the agreement that Edge will wrestle only three times, per year. That being said, you may want to check out the below-given clarifications on his hiatus.

- Since his in-ring comeback, Edge had competed in three matches (Royal Rumble Match 2020, Wrestlemania 36 & Backlash) those he was obligated for the year 2020. There were no further plans for him, last year.

- Edge admittedly headed into Backlash 2020 with his triceps already troubling him. So, he knew if his condition got worse following the match, he would have enough time to recuperate (July-December). The reported third singles encounter with Randy Orton at Summerslam was never in the pipeline.

- Being a 47-year-old guy, Edge certainly knows that he’d have to put over a lot of talents during his current run in the WWE. So the plan for him was always to make Orton stronger for the post-feud phase. Now you know, why The Viper went on to have a lengthy program with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Orton eventually clinched his 14th world title, last October.

- As for the impending return of Edge, he will certainly re-engage in his mission to take out The Apex Predator of the WWE. But that would happen only after The Fiend Bray Wyatt already weakens Orton around Royal Rumble. The returnee will 'feast on the carcass’ of Orton, left by Wyatt. This would also be a way to protect the top heel of the Raw roster.

- As for the anticipated third encounter between Edge and Randy Orton, it’s not mandatory to happen. WWE has the Ultimate Opportunist signed for only three matches, a year and they might not use him over and over against Orton. They could just sort out their difference in a brief segment on Raw and then move on to separate ways.

- Following Goldberg’s return on Raw Legends Night, it’s highly rumoured that he is going to pick up the WWE Title from Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021. Our sources suggest that a 'Spear vs Spear’ match could be stored at Wrestlemania with Edge being the opponent for The Myth.

- This would be a way to make the WWE Universe happy as Goldberg drops the belt and goes back to his retirement days. Plus, the stage would be set for Edge to put over a newer guy like The Fiend Bray Wyatt or Drew McIntyre to whom he might lose the championship, down the line.

This potential Edge vs Goldberg encounter is pure speculation, at this point as WWE hasn’t decided the marquee matches for Wrestlemania 37, yet. Vince McMahon is a fan of seeing legendary names on the match card of the Show of Shows.

With the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, or The Undertaker not available, he might rely on the two hands-on veterans to put up a stellar main-event match. As reported earlier, Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan could be the co-main-event for 'Mania over Universal Championship.