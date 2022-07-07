Clash at the Castle: Spoiler on mega return around WWE PLE in September

Hosted at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales this September ,WWE Network Specials has already been a sell-out since the company has started to promote the who's who of their roster from the get-go. A mainstream attraction from the sports industry could be added to the list.

Undefeated Boxing Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has already earned critics' praise for his in-ring works inside the squared circle in WWE. Now, he is rumoured to be in talks to make a potential WWE return later this year.

According to Give Me Sport, sources close to the boxing legend claim that he has recently been in talks with WWE about making a comeback. The capacity or exact timespan of the happening is yet to be finalized.

But since WWE reportedly wants him to be on TV, this summer and he's a UK-native, it makes sense that Clash at the Castle could be the next time where we should see him in competition.

“His return would tie in with Clash At The Castle, which is slated to take place on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales,” an excerpt from the source dictated.

Fury, who isn’t a trained professional wrestler, wrestled his first match in the WWE at Crown Jewel 2019 pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and managed to defeat Braun Strowman via count-out.

Afterward, a match between Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury was scheduled for a UK PPV in 2020, but COVID-19 pandemic forced that program to be scrapped. The same lineup is expected for Clash at the Castle if not McIntyre gets booked to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since after his short stint in the WWE, the undefeated boxer focused on his boxing career and picked up a victory against Deontay Wilder at a sold-out Wembley Stadium back in March.

Following that bout, Fury revealed that his boxing career was over and that he's officially retired. So, it won't be a surprise if the sports icon makes frequent appearances in the WWE, down the road.

Involving a major celebrity from England would also benefit the WWE since they want as much as attention possible for the first-ever stadium outing in the UK since 1992.

Fury himself noted in a previous interview that he’d “love to be at Cardiff, back at the center stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling,” which primarily gave birth to the speculations about his involvement in the upcoming show.

As of this writing, no matchup or WWE Superstar has officially been announced for the inaugural WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. But the first poster of the show has the likes of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, or WWE Hall of Famer Edge advertised in it.