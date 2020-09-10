Clash of Champions 2020: WWE planning to unify prestigious titles?

As seen on RAW, the existing Tag Team Champions The Street Profits - Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins had a face-off with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura, after they defeated Andrade & Angel Garza in a Tag Team match. This was the moment when the context of Brand Invitational arose.

The confrontation eventually set up a huge Champions vs Champions bout where the Raw Tag Team champs will face their counterpart from SmackDown. While this match could be a show stellar for next Monday, the bad news is two separate tag champions for Raw and SmackDown brands may not exist anymore as WWE plans to unify them.

Twitter user BeltFanDan has broken several professional wrestling related news stories in the past and came with one more valuable information. The source noted that there have been talks of dissolving WWE’s Tag Team divisions from RAW and SmackDown. The separate Titles for both the brands will be merged meaning the champions could carry four belts or a new unified belt.

BeltFanDan also noted on the ongoing rumour of WWE introducing potentially a new WWE Championship belt at Clash Of Champions. He denied this mentioning no such backstage plan was observed regarding this,

"No clue where this "new WWE Championship belt" at Clash of Champions rumor started."

Rather, chances are pretty high that a unified Tag Team belts could be introduced at Clash Of Champions since it's a pay-per-view event where each of the championships must be kept on the line. Going by the speculations, a rematch between Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions could be added to the PPV card to determine the Undisputed Champions who will be carrying the new titles.

WWE Tag Team division had produced legendary teams like The Dudleyz, The Hardy Boyz, or The Brothers of Destruction who over the years set the benchmark high. Recently, pro-wrestling critics blamed WWE for neglecting this particular division. After The Shield, The New Day or The Usos, no real star powers are present in this genre and it's tough for the company to carry on with two separate belts.

On a related note, the SmackDown Tag Team Championships were introduced back in 2016 after the Brand Extension Draft was back. Raw and SmackDown received separated rosters and thus new Women's and tag division belts also debuted. Rhyno and Heath Slater were the inaugural champions whereas New Day and The Usos dominated the blue brand tag scene. These two teams have also featured in the first and only Hell in a Cell match for the tag team championships.