CM Punk joins FOX’s WWE Backstage, official statement released

With his arrival, weeks of rumours of the former WWE Champion joining as one of the hosts of FOX’s exclusive talk-show were put to rest. It was for the first time in nearly six years one of the most beloved wrestling superstars decided to come back on WWE TV.

Last night’s WWE Backstage was about to end, but the main host of the show Renee Young decided to give a piece of breaking news to the fans. On the count of three, the infamous music of CM Punk started to play as the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era walked down to the stage. Using his signature style, Punk spoke about how he 'punk-ed’ the WWE fans.

"It's as simple as this, just when they think they've got the answers, I change the culture," the two-time WWE champion said to the camera. "I'll see you here next week."

Earlier this year, CM Punk appeared in a tryout for the co-host’s role for WWE Backstage talk-show fuelling speculations that he could re-join WWE. But then he provided follow-up news stating that he never heard back from the FOX officials,

"They asked me to come out and I was already in LA, so I went into the FOX studios. I guess you could call it an audition? I haven't heard a thing.

"Renee Young and Booker T, I haven't seen either of them in five+ years. I think Renee is great, that's the kind of thing she is built for. Booker, to me, he's Booker; he's always laughing and he's good for that kind of role."

Your chants have been answered!@CMPunk just showed up on #WWEBackstage on @fs1 - he’ll be appearing periodically on the show beginning next Tuesday night at 11pm ET! pic.twitter.com/kurMv2wr0k — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019

Now, it seems obviousl that CM Punk was trying to con the WWE Universe as both FOX and himself were happy with how things went down during the tryout. So he signed a deal with FOX to make an appearance at WWE Backstage. FOX's Twitter handle announced that he will be "appearing ocassionally" on the show.

Also, you should note that Punk is not a WWE employee as yet following last night’s appearance. WWE Backstage show is an initiative taken by FOX entirely and it has nothing to do with Vince McMahon and co. So for now, we may not expect the former Straight Edge Society leader on WWE’s weekly programmes, Raw or SmackDown.

BREAKING: CM Punk appears on #WWEBackstage on @FS1 and says he'll be back next week. https://t.co/XRujmXuRMl — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2019

But there is a 'never say never’ saying in the pro-wrestling industry which might lead to a big deal between WWE and CM Punk in due course. Chances of seeing the same have increased even bigger after WWE.com released a statement regarding his appearance on FOX.

Check out the following statement from the official website of the company which was the first time that they acknowledged the former superstar since his departure in 2014,

“After a nearly six-year absence from WWE TV, CM Punk made a shocking, unannounced appearance on Tuesday night's episode of WWE Backstage, FS1's new weekly studio show. The two-time WWE Champion arrived during the show's final moments, entering to the sounds of Living Colour's "Cult of Personality," Punk's entrance music during his storied in-ring career.

"Punk left an unforgettable legacy during his WWE career, including holding the WWE Championship for a remarkable 434 days. Since parting ways with WWE, Punk has gone on to author comic books for Marvel, compete in UFC and, more recently, star in the horror film "Girl on the Third Floor," released in theaters last month. Don't miss Punk's headline-making return to WWE Backstage next Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET on FS.”