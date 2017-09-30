Controversy after announcement of Starrcade show

Bengaluru, September 30: As reported earlier, the Starrcade PPV will make its way back into the WWE schedule in the month of November. It will be a WWE Network exclusive event hosted by the Smackdown Live brand. The match card of the same has been announced and it’s quite a packed one.

Now, ever since the announcement, WWE has received big appreciation from the pro-wrestling fans. The move of bringing back an older concept received big positive feedbacks except particular one family who did not take it, well.

Apparently, Starrcade was the biggest PPV concept used to be hosted by WCW, the promotion that was bought by WWE back in 2001. The WWE Hall of Famer, Dustin Rhodes was the innovator of this particular event. Now that the event is back, WWE has not mentioned Dusty’s name, anywhere.

Starrcade was created and delivered by Dusty Rhodes. WWE didn't want to do it while he was here. Now they want to do it and not give credit? pic.twitter.com/5ZLsoptjHE — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 18, 2017

Say what you want. I stated a fact. If you can't handle it go to hell. I'm not going to shut up because the truths uncomfortable. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 18, 2017

So, the daughter-in-law of Dusty, Brandi Rhodes took her Twitter handle to lash out on the company for not giving credit to the American Dream who has been loyal to the WWE for his entire life. In case you don’t know, Brandi is the wife of former WWE Superstar, Cody Rhodes. She was also the ring announcer for quite a long time in the company. The couple parted ways in 2016.

Cody joined his wife too by addressing WWE producer Michael Hayes for the same. Plus, he also wanted that his elder brother, Dustin Runnels aka Goldust should be booked for the Starrcade event, at least.

So Cody, UR right we should have Goldy on the show, by the way, what R U doing that night??? Wanna team with UR Brother? — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 18, 2017

Hayes took the least time to respond back to the tweet. Plus, he also invited Cody to come to the show to team up with his brother, Goldust.

Apparently, this was a possible bridge to bring back Rhodes to the company, yet again.

This has certainly arisen the possibility of seeing Cody back in the WWE. Only time will tell whether WWE will make efforts the indie scene veteran back into the scene, or not.