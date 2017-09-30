Home » Wwe » News »Controversy after announcement of Starrcade show

Controversy after announcement of Starrcade show

By: Raja
Rhodes family whose legacy is attached to Starrcade show (image courtesy Youtube)
Rhodes family whose legacy is attached to Starrcade show (image courtesy Youtube)

Bengaluru, September 30: As reported earlier, the Starrcade PPV will make its way back into the WWE schedule in the month of November. It will be a WWE Network exclusive event hosted by the Smackdown Live brand. The match card of the same has been announced and it’s quite a packed one.

Now, ever since the announcement, WWE has received big appreciation from the pro-wrestling fans. The move of bringing back an older concept received big positive feedbacks except particular one family who did not take it, well.

Apparently, Starrcade was the biggest PPV concept used to be hosted by WCW, the promotion that was bought by WWE back in 2001. The WWE Hall of Famer, Dustin Rhodes was the innovator of this particular event. Now that the event is back, WWE has not mentioned Dusty’s name, anywhere.

So, the daughter-in-law of Dusty, Brandi Rhodes took her Twitter handle to lash out on the company for not giving credit to the American Dream who has been loyal to the WWE for his entire life. In case you don’t know, Brandi is the wife of former WWE Superstar, Cody Rhodes. She was also the ring announcer for quite a long time in the company. The couple parted ways in 2016.

Cody joined his wife too by addressing WWE producer Michael Hayes for the same. Plus, he also wanted that his elder brother, Dustin Runnels aka Goldust should be booked for the Starrcade event, at least.

Hayes took the least time to respond back to the tweet. Plus, he also invited Cody to come to the show to team up with his brother, Goldust.

Apparently, this was a possible bridge to bring back Rhodes to the company, yet again.

This has certainly arisen the possibility of seeing Cody back in the WWE. Only time will tell whether WWE will make efforts the indie scene veteran back into the scene, or not.

Related Articles

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown
Story first published: Saturday, September 30, 2017, 19:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
+ More
POLLS