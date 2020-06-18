English
Coronavirus forces WWE to change TV schedule till Extreme Rules

By Raja
A glimpse from Sundays Backlash TV taping (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, June 18: The Coronavirus situation has gotten worse in Florida causing major concerns for WWE TV tapings as the shows are being filmed in the Performance Center in the very same state. A developmental talent from NXT was also tested positive to send a shockwave through the entire roster.

Clock Orlando reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that 500 employees of the Orlando International Airport have gone through COVID-19 testing and 260 of them was tested positive. The positive rate for over half of the people tested has soured the situation especially for those people who are using the airport.

WWE superstars are terrified since most of them don't reside within the driving distance from the Performance Center and have to use the Airport facilities, every week. In changed circumstances, the scheduled TV tapings were canceled by WWE authorities.

They were forced to push SmackDown Tv tapings to June 26th as each of the talents and backstage employees are going through coronavirus tests. No one would be allowed to enter the PC unless they produce negative COVID-19 results. As informed by WrestlingINC.com, WWE will continue taping as per the below schedule as it helps them get through Extreme Rules PPV in July.

Fri 6/26: That night’s SmackDown

Mon 6/29: Raw (6/29), Smackdown (7/3), Main Event and 205 Live

Tue 6/30: Raw (7/6), Smackdown (7/10), Main Event and 205 Live

Wed 7/1: NXT (7/1) and 7/8)

Mon 7/13: Raw (7/13), Smackdown (7/17), Main Event and 205 Live

Tue 7/14: NXT (7/15)

Sun 7/19: Extreme Rules PPV Live

Mon 7/20: Raw (7/20), Smackdown (7/24), Main Event and 205 Live

Tue 7/21: Raw (7/27), Smackdown (7/31), Main Event and 205 Live

Wed 7/22: NXT (7/22 and 7/22)

As seen above, the SmackDown episode for next week is yet to be filmed as WWE had to scrap it, at the very last moment. Several Superstars, staff, and executives had to wait outside of the Performance Center until their tests came back as negative. Then the superstars and crews were informed that they have to be back on June 26th to tape the episode hours before the show airs on FOX.

A lot of WWE SmackDown Superstars immediately left the facility when WWE postponed their television taping. Ringsidenews.com reported that “SmackDown talent is getting out of here. At least the ones who don’t live in Florida” as they're not needed. The backstage situation following Backlash PPV was reportedly messy.

Earlier this week, WWE sent a statement to all the related media outlets accepting that an enhancement talent was tested positive with the coronavirus. He was last on-site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9. Since that time, no other individual that attended the PC has shown any symptoms.

The company assured that all the talents, production crew, and employees on-site at the training will be tested thoroughly as health comes first for everyone. Once everybody's result comes in, they plan to proceed with a normal television production schedule, as given above.

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
