Coronavirus: Multiple WWE talents test positive; company issues statement

According to the latest reports by PWInsider.com, one source noted to them that the number of positive cases are in "the two dozen range". The actual figure of COVID-19 cases could not be confirmed, for now. But it was noted that the positive reports have been noted across the board between talent, staff, and production. It has to increase WWE's headache as they go through the usual TV tapings.

WWE Smackdown and Backstage host Renee Young announced that she has the coronavirus. She took to Twitter to let know the news that she alongside husband AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) have been tested positive. Moxley was removed from AEW TV tapings where Renee isn't expected to appear in near-future WWE tapings.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

WWE has been filming for its television contents at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida starting from March 13th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Florida has now become a hotspot for coronavirus, with 5,508 new confirmed cases reported yesterday alone in the state.

It is the highest number of cases noted in a single day. The total number of positive cases recorded in Florida has now reached 109,014 that has to raise concern for the government.

WWE is expected to test their talents as frequently as possible for COVID-19 during the upcoming show-tapings. They are scheduled to tape television, this Friday and Saturday for the next two weeks of Raw and SmackDown.

PWInsider.com additionally noted that no fans, friends, and family will be allowed at the tapings. Previously, they were allowed as audiences for TV shows that won't be the case from this SmackDown, onward.

On a related note, the company has also sent an official statement to the related media outlets regarding the future procedures they will be adopting regarding coronavirus, "WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew, and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future."

A WWE developmental talent was the first one to be tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. This caused the company to cancel tapings at the PC and hold a round of COVID-19 testing, throughout a day. They had to readjust their earlier schedule to be followed through Extreme Rules.

Until that point, WWE wasn't testing talent and staff for COVID-19. They were rather going through temperature checks and provided a questionnaire to the talents to be filled out. But in the changed circumstances, the testing should have to be made mandatory. It was also noted that those talents who will be producing negative results, will only be allowed to enter the PC for future tapings.