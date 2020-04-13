Coronavirus: WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch wedding postponed

The duo have never opened up on their marriage in public but it was disclosed in a recent interview that the Lynch-Rollins pair had a date in mind for marriage which is now postponed.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch spoke to EXTRA.ie to give some hints about her marriage with fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

Lynch revealed that they were going to conduct a ceremony following WrestleMania 36, but claimed that is not happening now as the world continues to go through a crisis. She also added, given the situation which the United States of America is going through, chances are less that they will get married, anytime soon.

Becky Lynch stated that she would spend the rest of her life with Seth Rollins and it does not really matter whether they get married now or later. But if a ceremony has to be hosted then she wants the two families to attend it which is impossible in the current situation. So the earlier plans had to be pushed back.

"Yeah it has, that's going to to get pushed back, obviously, Becky Lynch said while asked about their wedding planning,

"Look, at the end of the day, I'm going to be with him forever. So it doesn't matter if we get married next month or next year or two days from now, it's all the same, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there."

Seth Rollins is a resident of Davenport, Iowa whereas Becky Lynch comes from Ireland which is why the interviewer asked whether the marriage might take place somewhere in her country.

But Becky shared that the wedding won't take place in her home country as they plan to get the festivities down in the US. However, they don't reveal the exact location.

"It'll be somewhere over this side of the pond," Becky said.

As reported earlier, the power couple was rumoured to take a hiatus from their hectic WWE schedule following WrestleMania 36. But as seen on Raw, they are very much present on the programming who don't have any plans to leave the territory, soon.

Perhaps, they wanted to take time-off with the original marriage date being intact around April-May which was later changed amid Coronavirus outbreak.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins got engaged on August 22, 2019. They started seeing each other earlier, last year but the relationship was first officially announced in May 2019 after 'The Man's Man' confirmed it with a kissing picture on Instagram. Later, WWE also confirmed the same airing some footage of the couple on WWE Network.