Crown Jewel 2022: Spoilers around marquee matches from WWE PLE

The
updated
betting
odds
for
Crown
Jewel
2022
premium
live
event
have
also
been
released
courtesy
of
BetOnline
which
indicates
that
Roman
Reigns
is
a
massive
favorite
heading
into
his
bout
against
the
YouTuber-turned-fighter.
The
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
stands
at
-4000
against
his
novice
opponent
+900
who
only
took
part
in
two
matches
in
his
pro-wrestling
career.
Just
like
The
Bloodline
leader,
The
Usos
are
also
massive
-4000
favorites
to
retain
the
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Championships
against
The
Brawling
Brutes
(Butch
and
Ridge
Holland),
standing
at
+900.
Raw
Women’s
Champion
Bianca
Belair
will
defend
her
Raw
Women's
Championship
against
Bayley
in
a
Last
Woman
Standing
match.
The
EST
of
WWE
appears
to
be
a
slight
-180
favorite
against
The
Role
Model
+140.
Due
to
the
gap
being
a
short
one
between
the
two
opponents,
there’s
still
a
chance
of
a
championship
change
in
this
match.
In
the
other
title
match
of
the
Saudi
Arabia
PLE,
Asuka
and
Alexa
Bliss
are
-400
heavy
favorites
to
retain
the
Women's
Tag
Team
Championships
against
+250
underdogs
DAMAGE
CTRL
(IYO
SKY
and
Dakota
Kai).
This
makes
sense
as
Bliss
and
Asuka
have
just
won
the
tag
titles,
this
Monday
on
Raw.