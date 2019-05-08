Daniel Bryan and Rowan crowned new WWE Smackdown tag team champions

Shane McMahon was out on Smackdown to talk about the vacated tag team championships and introduced us to a worthy team of Daniel Bryan and Rowan. However, The Usos appeared from WWE Raw to disagree with that and threw their name into the mix to pick up the belts, which they dropped during the post-Wrestlemania 35 episode of Smackdown.

This led to a never-before-seen matchup where The Usos met Daniel Bryan and Rowan with the tag team titles up for grabs. The veteran Usos were in full control, but they missed stereo splashes off the top rope. But they still managed to bring down Rowan with suicidal dives. However, Bryan caught Jimmy with a YES Kick to allow Rowan to plant Jey Uso with an Iron Claw slam to pick up the pinfall win. After this, Shane McMahon himself honored Daniel Bryan and Rowan by handing them the Smackdown tag team championships.

One of the headliners of this week's Smackdown featured an announcement from Shane McMahon who wanted to crown new tag team champions. Last week, the Hardy Boyz relinquished the championship due to an injury suffered by Jeff Hardy. WWE selected the options for the new champs which included Shane himself!

Ever since the Superstar Shakeup, the younger McMahon made an alignment with Elias. Since he is the authority on Smackdown, there was a chance that he could gift himself the second tag team championship of his career. This would have brought in Roman Reigns into the equation as the Big Dog is in a feud with Shane and Elias. We expected him to come out to seek redemption after the attacks on last night's Monday Night Raw.

However, WWE kept the Big Dog off Smackdown, this week. Rather they made the scene interesting by sending his cousins, The Usos to the show to deliver a solid match against Daniel Bryan and Rowan. It was actually a good idea where the six-time tag champs gave a good start to the new team to kick-off their title reign.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan will now have a bigger chip on their shoulder since all the Smackdown tag team division will be after these two for the coveted belts. In fact, we may have already spotted their would-be challengers just after the title match. The Heavy Machinery (former NXT members Tucker Knight and Otis Dojovic) confronted the new champs at the backstage area to indicate a new rivalry for the championships.