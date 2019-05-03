Daniel Bryan cleared for in-ring competition, returning on WWE Smackdown?

Daniel Bryan lost his WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania 35. Kofi-Mani ran wild through him to help crown the first-ever black prime champion in the history of sports entertainment. WWE Universe could not be happier for the babyface star from Smackdown Live while on the flip side his opponent was ruled out of action after suffering a concussion.

WWE removed him from all the post-Wrestlemania live events as well as the televised shows and that led to a scare for his fans. Plus, WWE has been tight-lipped on this injury and that has sent his fans to a frenzy. They surely have not forgotten how a neck concussion forced Daniel Bryan to retire in 2016. Thankfully, this time the injury did not turn to be much severe as he has recovered well.

As per reports from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan is medically cleared to compete. He may have been detected with a pain in the back portion which is said to be cured after a few weeks’ rest. So he will soon be included in a Smackdown storyline to appear on WWE TV, regularly. The very next episode on May 7th from Louisville, Kentucky is already advertising him locally hinting the eco-friendly WWE Champion will be back on that night.

However, his actual comeback may happen one night before as he is scheduled to compete at a Smackdown house show at The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. Furthermore, all the upcoming such non-televised shows through the summer will witness the lineup of Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston rekindling their rivalry from Wrestlemania 35.

This could have been the original WWE Championship lineup for Money in the Bank had it not been Bryan picking up the injury on April 7th. Here’s more on the actual plans for the title picture on Smackdown via wrestlingINC.com,

"The original plan was for Bryan to wrestle WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19th, however, Kingston will now be facing Kevin Owens, who turned on Kingston last week despite just returning as a babyface two months earlier. The decision was made to turn Owens after Bryan was injured. It was noted in The Observer that if Bryan was cleared a couple of weeks ago, Owens would not have turned."