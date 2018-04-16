Daniel Bryan’s role in tonight’s WWE Superstar Shakeup

After his involvement in that match it is certain that he will wrestle more often now. We have already seen him resign from his Smackdown General Manager post, due to this. Paige was introduced to fill up his shoes as the commissioner Shane McMahon appointed her in the role after her official retirement from in-ring competition.

So, the question now remains in everyone's mind is what is in-store for Daniel Bryan. The Superstar Shakeup begins tonight and he may move to Monday Night Raw. WWE.com has already enlisted him to move from the blue brand.

This may be an intentional move if you consider that Roman Reigns has still won over the crowd and this is why the Universal Championship was still not handed to him. So, in this case, Daniel Bryan can be used as the top babyface player on the flagship show of the company.

However, reports from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter say that the former world champion will stay on the Smackdown Live brand. This might create a three-way championship feud along with AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. This would be a dream scenario for the fans.

This is what the source had to offer, (courtesy RingSideNews.com)

“I could see them avoiding that, yeah. You know they got to figure something out with Daniel Bryan I mean he’s got to be… I think they should really have Daniel Bryan and Nakamura and AJ Styles in a 3-ways program but I would hope that you would do that because aside from the fact the matches should be really good it’s something — I don’t know I just felt something watching that show Daniel Bryan didn’t feel as strong as he should have.

But at WrestleMania, he didn’t either. At WrestleMania, he didn’t because of the way they booked him. On SmackDown he didn’t because they put him in this match with a one-hour notice that you know people weren’t ready for it and people didn’t react to it like a dream match.”

It's true that the amount of buildup that was needed for Bryan's return match was not provided to him. This was not done either for the dream match that happened, last week against AJ Styles. Hopefully, this upcoming championship storyline will be executed in a good way, so that the YES movement can bring the fullest effect on the audience.