Daniel Bryan to undergo further evaluation following a surprise attack by Kane

Bengaluru, November 1: It was quite surprising to see Daniel Bryan on Monday Night Raw, this week. He was there to apologize to the Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle for last week's invasion. Smackdown delivered a premeditated attack on a complete defenseless Raw roster under the leadership of Shane McMahon. This caused a rift between Shane and Bryan on Smackdown, as seen in the previous week.

Kurt Angle's job is in jeopardy right now as per Stephanie McMahon's instructions. So, he could not believe that Bryan was there only to apologize. After a heated confrontation between the two of them, Bryan met his former tag team partner, Kane in the locker room area.

In a bizarre segment, we have seen the Big Red Machine grabbing Bryan by his throat and delivering a chokeslam in a dark room. We all know that the retired WWE Superstar is suffering from a lifetime neck concussion. Hence, he collapsed at the place after the attack.

The WWE universe was quite worried about his status. Hence, WWE.com gave us updates that stated that the former leader of Yes-o-nation was taken to a medical facility after Kane's attack. He might have to undergo some more evaluation processes.

The update stated: "WWE.com has learned that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan was taken to a local medical facility to undergo further evaluation following a brutal surprise attack by Kane on Monday Night Raw."

As per the storyline basis, Bryan was written off from television by the creative team in a cunning way. He was not present on last night's Smackdown Live and also is not expected to be on the United Kingdom tour. The two-week long tour will kick-off from this week onwards as both Raw and Smackdown roster will be heading overseas.

Bryan's absence will allow Shane McMahon to be in full charge of the blue brand from now onwards as we head towards Survivor Series PPV. Going against the GM, the commissioner will certainly go in an offensive direction "to lay the Smackdown" on Raw. This conflict between the two authority figures is likely to continue when the GM eventually returns.