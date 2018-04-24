Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz confirmed for WWE United Kingdom tour

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan is a feud that the fans have wanted to see for a very long time. WWE made their wish come true after they confirmed this match will happen at the upcoming United Kingdom tour. Three of the cities' fans will witness this match live as per the promos fot the tour which will star from May 10.

Daniel Bryan is the mainstay name on the Smackdown brand ever since the brand split which took place in 2016. For the past two years, he was in an incompetent state after an injury did not allow him to compete inside the ring. The Miz took full advantage of this and took jabs at Bryan.

Hello Smackdown, my old friend

I’ve come to make you Must See again

I have a vision of me winning

Since I left the fans have been sleeping

Because a vision that was planted in my healthy brain

Still remains

Miz ends the sound of silence #SDLive #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/BCXBrF3tDJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 17, 2018

This created a heated rivalry and it continued for the entire time The Miz was on Smackdown Live. Daniel Bryan wanted to give him a beating many times but could not do that as the doctors barred him from engaging in any physical contact. But, now that this prohibition is gone, we certainly expected to see this feud re-ignited.

At Wrestlemania 34, the leader of the YES movement returned to in-ring competition in a big way. He was looking forward to some new feuds and The Miz is the front-runner in that line. This is why he requested the Raw GM, Kurt Angle to trade the Hollywood A-lister to the blue brand.

His wish was granted and this created the possibility of a much-anticipated feud which has been in reserve for a long time now, and one can only imagine the positive reaction it will get once it officially begins on live TV. Daniel Bryan has already expressed his excitement on Twitter by his thought about being able to punch The Miz in his face.

Maybe, it was due to this, The Miz did not show up on this past week's edition of Smackdown Live. He posted a video message on his Twitter stating that he was busy in his Los Angeles house with wife, Maryse and the newborn girl. But, it was confirmed that he will be back on Smackdown, this week.