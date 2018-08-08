Daniel Bryan Vs The Miz mega-match set for WWE Summerslam 2018

The Miz and Mrs. star has been pushing his former NXT protégé to limits. This building frustration forced Daniel Bryan to challenge his nemesis in a match at Summerslam. This is the only way that they could reach a settlement. But then again the Hollywood A-lister wanted to bring a twist in it.

He claimed himself to be a prizefighter and hence wanted a bigger reward for the fight. The self-proclaimed movie celebrity already mentioned this match to be a career resurgence for Daniel Bryan. So he wanted to put an official seal on it while arriving on last night’s Smackdown Live.

WWE aired a video package featuring the one-time WWE Champion. He talked about reconsidering the pledge made by Daniel Bryan for a match at Summerslam. After a number of thoughts, he agreed to do the match at the expense of his opponent’s career. He promised to end his career for good after confirming the match.

This was not the only time we have seen the Miz on last night’s show. He could not dare to step into the ring as Daniel Bryan is lurking in for a sneak attack. So, Byron Saxton asked him straight whether fear is the only reason that he skipped Smackdown for two weeks on a row.

The Miz insulted Byron for asking such a question. Furthermore, the trash talks about Daniel Bryan and his career continued until Bryan himself interfered. He pounced on The Miz at the backstage area creating a brawl. Thankfully for The Miz, his security guards were there to stop Bryan. This allowed the heel one to smash a flower vase on Bryan’s head.

So, the Hollywood A-lister stood tall against the leader of the YES nation yet again. Frustrations have reached the limit between these two for the past few weeks. At Summerslam, they are likely to tear each other apart in a match that is 'eight years in the making'.

Most probably, Daniel Bryan’s career might also be on the line as indicated by the storyline. We expect to get further update on this when Smackdown comes live with the next episode.