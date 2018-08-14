Dean Ambrose returns to WWE Raw in-time for Summerslam

Seth Rollins was getting beaten down by Rollins and McIntyre on a weekly basis on WWE Raw. He needed a backup by his side which already created the setup for a return of Dean Ambrose. To hype things up, the general manager of the show announced a contract signing for last night’s WWE Raw.

But Seth Rollins might be having a travel issue which is why he could not show up in time. Kurt Angle tried to get in touch with him over the phone but instead, he could send only voicemails. As a result, the contract signing for the Summerslam Intercontinental Championship match was pushed back into the final segment of the show.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were already frustrated after waiting patiently throughout the show. So they were about to leave after putting down their signs on the championship match contract. We should note that McIntyre was allowed for Ziggler’s title match at Summerslam through this contract.

Seth Rollins was also allowed to bring someone in his corner at the upcoming match. He decided to reach the show at the very end of Monday Night Raw to introduce us to his partner. Dean Ambrose’s music hit the arena as the crowd just came unglued at the Greensboro Coliseum. He was sporting a new look with short hair and a full beard.

The Shield members ran into the ring who were literally seeing a ghost. Rollins delivered a super-kick to put away Ziggler whereas Dean Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds on McIntyre to the delight of the fans. Rollins and Ambrose did the iconic fist-bump to end the show.

This return of Dean Ambrose changed the course of Summerslam. The buildups for the PPV got a major booster that was much-needed. The Lunatic Fringe of the WWE will now be standing at the ringside for the Intercontinental Championship match on this Sunday night. So, there are chances that we could see Seth Rollins walking out with the IC title from the Barclays Center.