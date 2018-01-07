Dean Ambrose's injury leads to change of plans in WWE

Bengaluru, January 7: The latest injury to WWE superstar Dean Ambrose has led to change in plans for the company, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was quite unfortunate to learn about Dean Ambrose suffered an injury just at a time when the Wrestlemania season started to pick up. Seth Rollins’ accidental suicidal dive was the when he suffered the elbow injury which was further worsened after Samoa Joe attacked him in the backstage area.

After initial diagnosis, he was flown to Birmingham, Alabama for a surgery which was performed by Dr. Jeffery Duggas who said the injury was a fatal one owing to which the former WWE Raw tag team champion will have to stay out of action for several months.

According to updates by the commentators on Raw, the Lunatic Fringe will have to be away from the scene for almost nine months. However, this might not be the case as multiple sources suggest that he will be back within three or four months and even prior to Wrestlemania.

As he is considered as a workhorse of the company, Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that this injury was a long-time coming as he’s been wrestling for the last four years without any break in the schedule. Check out his quotes,

"God bless the guy, he's worked more dates in the entire company for a couple years now. He did more matches than anybody but the body, no matter how slow and soft you work -- I mean the human body can only take so much and unfortunately, finally he tore his triceps tendon and now he's gonna be out for nine months."

Since Dean Ambrose is the main event superstar, the officials had to scrap multiple planning around Royal Rumble which is going to affect the plans for Wrestlemania, as well. A heel-turn was expected from him prior to the biggest event of them all. Also with the Shield being reunited, the officials might have in-store big plans around the faction, as well,

"And they had changed Royal Rumble plans, obviously they change plans all the time, well there was an idea for the Royal Rumble in a very prominent position. I know Dave there were plans for WrestleMania that involved him in a fairly prominent position. Now he's out of action. So, that sucks for him but hey, sometimes you just need a break."

The former WWE Champion is one of the most popular faces in the current locker room and will be missed by the fans, every week, going forward. Hopefully, he can recover as quickly as possible to entertain the fans with his crazy antics.