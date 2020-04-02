Detailed report on Brock Lesnar-Vince McMahon confrontation at WWE Wrestlemania 36

The inner feeling is that the fans never needed WrestleMania more than this year as this would supply them a dose of entertainment during this weekend while they stay in an isolated state. But on the flip side, the company has put superstars' health at risks which has brought some backlash for some obvious reasons.

None other than Brock Lesnar has reportedly spoken up against the biased WWE policy creating a backstage scene while the filming for the show of shows was on.

As reported by Slice Wrestling, ‪the WWE Champion was not in a good mood during WrestleMania 36 recordings and he met WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to file a complaint about it. In the process, Vince ended up getting an earful from him at the Performance Center that was no less than a drama.

‪Brock Lesnar was reportedly unhappy with Vince McMahon for moving forward with the actual schedule of WrestleMania 36 and not postponing the show. ‬

Vince apparently was the only one who opposed the idea of a show cancellation suggested by other top officials. So, ‪Brock felt that greed was the only 'driving force' behind this year’s WrestleMania as the company's CEO was least bothered about the talents' health.

#WrestleMania is TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT, and this match may end up being too big for @WrestleMania.



Who ya got: #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar or @DMcIntyreWWE? pic.twitter.com/YX0ExcWEgF — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 24, 2020

After showing up at the WrestleMania tapings, Brock Lesnar wanted the production to film his match with Drew McIntyre as early as possible so that he could go home soon. WWE Officials explained to him that they were going through a strict filming schedule and he would have to wait for sometime until his turn comes.

At that point, the Beast Incarnate got furious and went on a look out for Vince McMahon who was in a meeting with other key officials. Lesnar used some vulgar language and demanded that his match was taped earlier. He also let The Boss know what he thinks of him making the talents attend the PC to tape the show.

No one in the WWE roster would have the audacity to ‬speak to Vince McMahon like that and get away with that unless his name is Brock Lesnar. Here's more on that:

"‪There was also an issue with pay scale bonuses which some superstars will be taking a hit on due to there being no crowd but financially Lesnar is wealthy and the main disagreement was about the show. We have been told that many WWE Superstars agreed with Brock and that he is the only one that would talk to Vince McMahon in that tone and get away with it."

Since health comes first for everybody in this tough situation, WWE postponing WrestleMania 36 could have been a smart decision. However, considering that fans needed entertainment in their life more than ever, WWE may have thought going on with their regular schedule was a smarter choice. But not at the expense of numerous superstars' grievances.