Did WWE tease dream feud on Smackdown Live?

Daniel Bryan returned to Smackdown Live roster as an active member which was the biggest change. Plus, we receive Samoa Joe, Big Cass, Jeff Hardy and more to the scene during Superstar Shakeup. While, the announcement of Paige as the new general manager has also been a major booster to the show.

With the ongoing dream feud between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura reaching boiling point, we may be headed towards another one. On this past episode of Smackdown, the reigning WWE Champion confronted the Samoan Submission Machine, Samoa Joe who was drafted from WWE Raw. This was the first hint of the much-anticipated rivalry.

In a promo on the past edition of Smackdown, AJ Styles spoke about how he will defeat Shinsuke Nakamura at Backlash. The champion was soon interupted by Joe who walked out to a loud cheer from the Montreal fans. They certainly know that these two hav had a huge rivalry in the past. So, a loud TNA chant broke out in the arena.

These two were the marquee players of TNA Impact Wrestling promotion. They managed to sell out numerous PPV events before and if things are kept intact then we will see these two veterans locking horns, yet again in the WWE.

It was the very first time that Styles and Joe met face-to-face in their WWE career. After coming to the WWE, the 'face that runs the place’ was busy while he made Smackdown Live his own house. On the other hand, Samoa was busy proving his potential as the NXT Champion and then as the Destroyer on WWE Raw. Their confrontation was quickly ruined by the appearance of Nakamura.

For now, AJ Styles is scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura at Backlash. On the same night, Samoa Joe will also face Roman Reigns. As per Samoa’s claim, once he is done with the Big Dog, he will come after the reigning WWE Champion to snatch the title away from him. Well, we can’t wait to see the rivalry getting kicked off on Smackdown Live, as early as possible.