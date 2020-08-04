Dominik Mysterio’s debut and Title Match announced for WWE Summerslam

As seen on Raw, Dominik issued a challenge to Rollins for the biggest party of the summer during a backstage segment. The Monday Night Messiah later came out to the ring to address the challenge, but he started to bully Raw commentator Tom Phillips which forced Samoa Joe to get into Rollins' face and start a fight.

Dominik Mysterio then appeared from behind and unloaded some Kendo Stick shots on Rollins and Murphy. He proceeded to execute a 619 on Rollins and then a flying crossbody on both Rollins and Murphy. An irate Rollins retreated through the ramp but he accepted the challenge for Summerslam.

Rey Mysterio was kept off Raw TV once again as he had to sell the eye injury he suffered in the "Eye For An Eye" match at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view, where Seth Rollins took out one of his eyes.

It was reported earlier that Rey was working without a contract and WWE had to write him off TV for the time being. Rey will likely be back in his son's corner at SummerSlam, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Dominik has appearned in WWE for the past couple of years but has never competed in a solo match in the company. So, Summerslam will mark the beginning of his in-ring career against one of the most prolific pro-wrestling athletes of this generation.

MVP vs. the WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews was also made official for SummerSlam. Crews returned to action after more than a month to retain his title with victory over the self-proclaimed US Champion MVP in a match where Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin were at ringside. MVP later demanded a rematch which was quickly accepted and added to the upcoming pay-per-view card.

Meanwhile, the opponent for Women's Tag Team & RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks at Summerslam will be confirmed next week on Monday Night RAW.

WWE has announced Asuka vs. Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for a non-title match next week. Banks revealed the stipulation of the match where Asuka will earn a RAW Women's Title shot at SummerSlam if she defeats Bayley in this match.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled on August 23 and below is the match card as it stands,

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c) (If Asuka defeats Bayley next Monday on RAW)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins