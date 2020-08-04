English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dominik Mysterio’s debut and Title Match announced for WWE Summerslam

By Raja
Seth Rollins & Mysterio on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Seth Rollins & Mysterio on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, August 4: WWE officially announced the debut match for Rey Mysterio’s son during last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins was confirmed forSummerSlam 2020.

As seen on Raw, Dominik issued a challenge to Rollins for the biggest party of the summer during a backstage segment. The Monday Night Messiah later came out to the ring to address the challenge, but he started to bully Raw commentator Tom Phillips which forced Samoa Joe to get into Rollins' face and start a fight.

Dominik Mysterio then appeared from behind and unloaded some Kendo Stick shots on Rollins and Murphy. He proceeded to execute a 619 on Rollins and then a flying crossbody on both Rollins and Murphy. An irate Rollins retreated through the ramp but he accepted the challenge for Summerslam.

Rey Mysterio was kept off Raw TV once again as he had to sell the eye injury he suffered in the "Eye For An Eye" match at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view, where Seth Rollins took out one of his eyes.

It was reported earlier that Rey was working without a contract and WWE had to write him off TV for the time being. Rey will likely be back in his son's corner at SummerSlam, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Dominik has appearned in WWE for the past couple of years but has never competed in a solo match in the company. So, Summerslam will mark the beginning of his in-ring career against one of the most prolific pro-wrestling athletes of this generation.

MVP vs. the WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews was also made official for SummerSlam. Crews returned to action after more than a month to retain his title with victory over the self-proclaimed US Champion MVP in a match where Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin were at ringside. MVP later demanded a rematch which was quickly accepted and added to the upcoming pay-per-view card.

Meanwhile, the opponent for Women's Tag Team & RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks at Summerslam will be confirmed next week on Monday Night RAW.

WWE has announced Asuka vs. Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for a non-title match next week. Banks revealed the stipulation of the match where Asuka will earn a RAW Women's Title shot at SummerSlam if she defeats Bayley in this match.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled on August 23 and below is the match card as it stands,

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c) (If Asuka defeats Bayley next Monday on RAW)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue