Drafted Superstars’ list from Superstar Shakeup on WWE Raw

We should start with the biggest import of the night for Raw that happened during the main event match. It was none other than the record-breaking former WWE Champion AJ Styles who joined the flagship brand from Tuesday Nights. It was perhaps the most unpredictable move of the WWE as we all knew Smackdown was the 'house that AJ Styles built’. WWE fans will eagerly wait to see who the WWE chooses to fill the void left by the departure of the Phenomenal One on Smackdown when the second night of Superstar Shakeup continues tonight.

The Universal Champion Seth Rollins is still on WWE Raw while the new WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is still not officially a Raw superstar. The most popular name of the entire roster is likely to continue making an appearance on both the brands as she is the dual champion. She walked out of Wrestlemania 35 main event as the new poster girl of the women's division. With Ronda Rousey and Charlotte in a hiatus, the female roster of both Monday and Tuesday Nights may have to be carried by her.

The two other huge imports from Smackdown were Rey Mysterio and The Miz. Both superstars are former WWE Champions and multiple-time mid-card title holders that should bring a variation on the roster of the red brand. The Miz is still having fallout from his Wrestlemania rivalry against Shane McMahon while Mysterio is not booked to anyone of the roster, right now.

Here’s the complete list of Superstars who moved to WWE Raw:

AJ Styles

The Miz

Ricochet

Aleister Black

Erik

Ivar

Andrade

Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio

Lars Sullivan

Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso

Naomi

EC3

Lacey Evans

Eric Young

Cedric Alexander

We should specifically mention the dark horse acquisition for WWE Raw which was of The Usos. The former Smackdown tag team champions are the best on the roster that WWE can possibly offer. Hence, bringing them on the flagship brand will help the fresh blood as well as save the tag team division that was lacking depth for sometime.