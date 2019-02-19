D-Generation X named first inductees for 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Universe was very anxious to know who will be the first name to enter the elite club of the WWE in this year's edition as there was a lot of speculation regarding the same. Finally, the company made an official statement to confirm the news before last night’s Monday Night Raw, which aired on the USA Network from Lafayette, Louisiana.

D-Generation X is perhaps the strongest faction in the history of the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world. They defined the Attitude Era with their so-called non-PG actions which gave the early fame to the then known World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

So none better than them deserve a Hall of Fame spot. Chyna, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James and Triple H will be ones to be honoured on that night. The Game and already inducted Shawn Michaels were the original members of the faction.

The five will be taken into the Hall of Fame 2019 as a group. There is no update available on who will be the name to induct this faction into the elite club. We should get more info on this in due course. For now, the on-screen WWE COO, Triple H opened up on ESPN about his first-time visit to a place that takes him to immortality,

"I think it's the most meaningful for us all to go in together and to be recognized together. Because I think both groups were as impactful."

The Game set a new course in WWE with Rated-R contents alongside his buddy Shawn Michaels during the 90s, when they had a lot of fun together.

"It's a funny thing, because DX was something that, before Kevin (Nash) and Scott (Hall) left, at the time we all talked about using 'The Kliq' as it was - kind of morphing that into television, since it was so out there anyways. But things worked out the way they did - they left, and the timing was right. Shawn and I still wanted to do it. Vince saw the value in it, I guess, and finally, let us go at it. By that point in time, I was looking for a heater, and we had brought Chyna."

Triple H also spoke about the Hall of Fame induction of Chyna. The ninth wonder of the world was rumoured to be in a relationship with the 14-time world champion until Stephanie McMahon arrived. This miay have created a rift between Triple H and Chyna and put a question mark on WWE accepting the accolades earned by the latter one.

But one of the head honchos of the WWE put a rest to all the controversies regarding Chyna with the following statements,

"Absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there. It'd be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business. She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn't even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in. It wasn't even a consideration... it wasn't an easy thing, and against all odds, she did all of that."

2019 Hall of Fame will emanate on April 5 from the Prudential Center in New York, New Jersey. More inductees will be named for this ceremony in the near future.