Early update on post-WrestleMania Draft in WWE

There is a chance we will see the superstars alter their home brand just after the biggest event of the year. As per the recent updates, another edition of the Draft / Superstar Shake-Up is scheduled to take place after WrestleMania 36. This should happen one week after the grand show gets done.

But the specialty around next time is that the NXT brand will also get included in the mix along with the main roster. According to Tom Colohue, some major names might be moved to the NXT brand from the main roster.

Also, names like the former WWE Champion, The Miz is expected to move from SmackDown to RAW after WrestleMania 36,

“There are some early whispers of moves coming for the planned Shake-up in April. Now, there are a few people that have been constantly moved back and forth and Miz is one I’m hearing mentioned a lot, but he’s always mentioned.

"He’s someone who they are considering someone of a role talent and it’s someone they can use on USA because Miz and Mrs is on USA and there is a preference for that.”

The source added that reverse flow of superstars will be allowed from the main roster to NXT so the unused superstars could be utilized in a better way. They will also boost up the ratings of NXT on Wednesday nights regularly once WrestleMania gets over.

The likes of Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Samoa Joe are expected to move to the black and yellow brand to top rating war intact against AEW Dynamite show,

“With regards to NXT, Sami Zayn is still the favorite name I’m hearing, but there is a lot of discussion about that, so I can say for certain. Sami Zayn is the one I’m hearing the most, as well as potentially someone like (Shinsuke) Nakamura.

There is a level of people they are interested in bringing back to NXT, people who have been there before, people who have a lot to add, the Samoa Joes, that sort of level. Those are the people they want working.”

This would be a similar utilization to that of Finn Balor on NXT shows in recent times. After returning from a hiatus in the fall of 2019, Balor was inserted into the NXT roster, instead of SmackDown.

A sudden heel turn has given back the strong status to the former NXT Champion. Similar planning for the mentioned names would result in to produce fresh talents those who WWE desperately needs to put into the programming in the new decade.