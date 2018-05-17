Elias to get a main event push on WWE Raw

The sperstar who is in line to reach main event status is none other than Elias who is said to be perhaps the most promising guy in the WWE Raw locker room right now. No one can deny the fact that this man controls the crowd in a unique way. Despite being a heel on the roster, the audience are always on his side which is an amazing thing.

Ever since his debut on the flagship show, last year, the musical performance by Elias has been a constant display on WWE Raw. It’s amazing to see how he delivers his speech every week and the way the entire audience react to it. Even Vince McMahon is a big fan of this and sees this guy as a potential headliner.

This is why the recent reports suggest that a huge push is headed his way. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio predicted this stating that the WWE officials are quite impressed with the efforts of this former NXT superstar. Hence, an elevation from his current role is evident.

It will lead him to the main event scene which is a good thing for this young talent. This is set to make him the next top heel of the WWE brand as the way he plays his character is quite natural. The audience continus to give him good reception despite the villainous antics and that deserves a lot of praise. Check out the quotes from the source regarding this, (courtesy Ringsidenews.com)

“Yeah, they think he’s a Superstar. He might be the guy that they use as that big heel in that spot we were talking about . He’s really over in ways but when he does a serious match it doesn’t carry over that well often actually.”

Elias with 3 eliminations right off the bat! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/4dPrJB0Vjd — TheWrestlingOutsider (@TWO_Sweeet) April 27, 2018

Previously, Triple H mentioned that Elias has all the tools to be on the main roster. Hence, he got an early call to the flagship show, much before than any other prominent names in the development sector. Depending on his good work ethics, he also received a solo segment with John Cena at this year’s Wrestlemania. Hopefully, many more such moments await for Elias, in the future.