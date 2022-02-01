Elimination Chamber 2022: WWE Title Chamber Match and Lita’s singles return set

Bengaluru, Feb 1: Elimination Chamber 2022 will see the WWE Championship getting defended inside the Chamber structure on a night where WWE Hall of Famer Lita will also return to action.
Heading into this week’s Raw, it was announced that new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against 5 other opponents at the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 19, inside the Chamber structure.
In the opening segment, it was noted that Brock Lesnar will be joining Lashley inside the Chamber which also marks Lesnar's first-ever appearance inside the infamous steel cage structure.
The Beast appeared on Raw to warn Lashley that he plans on taking the WWE Title to WrestleMania 38 to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Title vs. Title bout. Lesnar vs. Reigns for the Universal Title was also confirmed to happen at WrestleMania, regardless of what the outcome remains at Elimination Chamber.
Who ya got at #WWEChamber?@fightbobby@BrockLesnar@SuperKingofBros@WWERollins@austintheory1@AJStylesOrg#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BhlFU5sMIn— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER.#WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE vs. LITA at #WWEChamber!@AmyDumas https://t.co/jMbJWDH3ZY— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2022
