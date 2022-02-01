Elimination Chamber 2022: WWE Title Chamber Match and Lita’s singles return set

Heading into this week’s Raw, it was announced that new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against 5 other opponents at the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 19, inside the Chamber structure.

In the opening segment, it was noted that Brock Lesnar will be joining Lashley inside the Chamber which also marks Lesnar's first-ever appearance inside the infamous steel cage structure.

The Beast appeared on Raw to warn Lashley that he plans on taking the WWE Title to WrestleMania 38 to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Title vs. Title bout. Lesnar vs. Reigns for the Universal Title was also confirmed to happen at WrestleMania, regardless of what the outcome remains at Elimination Chamber.





Speaking of the Chamber structure, four more names will compete inside the structure for the WWE Title as the full lineup stands Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles.Seth Rollins was handed the Chamber spot since he never lost the title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. Theory, Riddle, and AJ defeated Kevin Owens, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, and Rey Mysterio, respectively to qualify.WWE Hall of Famer Lita will return to singles competition at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 which will mark her first standard women’s singles bout since retiring from the WWE in 2006. She will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title.In the show-closing segment of Raw, Lynch interrupted 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Ronda Rousey’s comeback promo and received a judo throw from the UFC Hall of Famer.After Rousey left the ring, Lynch recovered and took the mic but was interrupted by Lita, who came out to a huge pop. Lita talked about Lynch being a fighting champion and then challenged her to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber.Becky initially turned down the challenge but then Lita taunted her for being afraid as Big Time Becks went ahead to confirm the title match for the upcoming event.The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Dome in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This will also be the final WWE Network Specials before Wrestlemania 38 in April. Check out the current card for the February PPV,Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley (c)WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)