ESPYS 2022: Top Raw Superstar wins WWE Moment of the Year Award

The current WWE Raw roster member was in attendance of the show to accept the award on behalf of the WWE along with his wife, who is also a former WWE talent, Brandi Rhodes. The program went down from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Out of sixteen nominations from the popular moments selected from WWE programme, the final four segments were:

• The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame

• Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

• Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

• Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship

WWE congratulated Cody for his achievement while the superstar himself thanked the company for the opportunities. He was also there on the award stage along with actress Alison Brie to present the award for Best Comeback Athlete to Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Cody wasn’t the only one representing WWE in Los Angeles, as WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil also attended the red carpet event following his nomination for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The below-mentioned superstars took home the WWE Moment of the Year Award in the recent past:

2019 – Roman Reigns for his return after beating leukemia

2021 – Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for featuring in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One

“It’s very stirring,” Rhodes channeled pure emotion while talking to WWE.com after the ESPY award win. “I was excited to be nominated, and it was a significant moment for me. It [coming back to WWE] is the best decision I’ve ever made in my wrestling career, but I’m nominated with guys like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker, so to be the one who is taking home the WWE Moment of the Year feels good.”

The Prodigal Son also noted how he’s looking forward to creating yet another history-making moment in time for next year’s ESPY when he comes back from his current injury hiatus.

Cody suffered a complete torn pec ahead of his scheduled match at Hell in a Cell. He proceeded to defeat Seth Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure with that injury, a moment that itself deserves an ESPY nomination, next year.

At this point, Cody is expected to be out of action for around 6 months starting from early June which means the possibility of returning during the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match is high. Many also prematurely consider him to become the 2023 Rumble winner too.