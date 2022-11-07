Evolution: WWE reportedly plan to revive All-Women Premium Live Event

This was an outcome of women superstars literally begging for better treatment by the officials in the male-dominated professional wrestling industry. It's been a long time since Evolution, and perhaps it's also time to have it back on the WWE schedule under a new regime.

The company recently commemorated the four-year anniversary of Evolution in the final week of October and recent updates suggest that the current head honchos are interested in hosting the all-female pay-per-view's second installment.

According to Xero News, WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is taking initiatives around the revival of the All-Women premium live event (PLE).

"They're looking to bring in Evolution again, that's what Stephanie is pushing. She is pushing heavily for that. She wants another All-Women's pay-per-view. What might happen is Evolution might run the same weekend as one of the other Premium Live Events."

While the first iteration of Evolution was a fan-favorite and critically acclaimed event, this was said to be one of the worst drawing pay-per-views of all time in WWE history. This was the reason why former WWE CEO Vince McMahon never wanted to have it back when he was in charge.

However, in the USA region, WWE doesn't have to be worried about PPV buys/WWE Network buys, since the Network has since been taken over by Peacock. This should be a valid reason why the company doesn't have to deal with the additional headache to market things around Evolution II.

Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer in the WWE who was one of the pillar figures to come up with the concept of Evolution. His innovative booking is another reason why WWE fans can finally expect the all-women event to be revived.

Women's representatives from Raw, Smackdown, NXT, NXT UK, and from the alumni section gathered on October 28, 2018, for Evolution at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York.

Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella headlined the show for the Raw Women's Championship. Highlights from that PLE night are given below:

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus & Lita defeated Mickie James & Alicia Fox (with Alexa Bliss)

- Nia Jax won the 20-woman Battle Royal to earn a Women's Championship Match

- Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic

- Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan)

- Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane (c) to win the NXT Women's Championship

- Becky Lynch (c) defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the Smackdown Women's Championship

- Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Nikki Bella (with Brie Bella) to retain WWE Raw Women's Championship