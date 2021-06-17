Ex WWE Champion The Rock named #1 reason to love America

Bengaluru, June 17: The "most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment" has bagged another accolade. The latest issue of People Magazine named Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to be the number one reason to love America by People Magazine.
This isn't surprising at all given how this man has left his mark in the sports, movie, and entertainment industries.
The Rock will be on the cover of the June 28 edition of People that discusses 100 Reasons to Love America and he’s clinched the top spot in that list. The Great One was recently photographed in Hawaii for the People shoot who took to social media to acknowledge this achievement,
“Thank you [folded hands emoji] Very humbling to grace the cover of @PEOPLE as the #1 reason 'To Love America’ [red heart emoji] [United States flag emoji] I realize the things that matter most in life are the things that are right in front of us. Family. Friends. Mana [tumbler glass emoji] Happy Fathers Day. Enjoy the read [shaka emoji],” the former WWE Champion wrote.
Speaking of WWE, the company where The Rock started his career, also took to their official website to congratulate the man of the hour with the following note.
“He’s won multiple championships, sold out arenas, and smashed box-office records … and now The Rock is the No. 1 reason to love America according to the newest edition of People Magazine!
"The aptly-named People’s Champion took to his social media to express his heartfelt gratitude and accept the honor as he graces the cover of the newest issue just in time for Father’s Day. Expect to learn a lot about 'family, friends and mana’ from the absolute No. 1 reason to love America when the people’s edition of People Magazine hits newsstands this Friday. Congrats, Rock!”
The whole family was contracted to COVID-19, earlier this year but they managed to be back in normal life without much hassle.
The Rock named Hashian to be the person via whom he's learning to become even more patient, day by day. The two got married in 2019 but they have been in love for a long time. He spoke about their bond with the following statement.
“The ease of being in our relationship now, I think going on 13, 14 years-she’s going to kill me that I don’t know the exact number. But there’s a comfort. We may argue, but truly within 10 minutes we pull ourselves out of it and find some humor in the things that we just said. Mainly the things that I just said.”
