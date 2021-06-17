Ex WWE Champion The Rock named #1 reason to love America

This isn't surprising at all given how this man has left his mark in the sports, movie, and entertainment industries.



The Rock will be on the cover of the June 28 edition of People that discusses 100 Reasons to Love America and he’s clinched the top spot in that list. The Great One was recently photographed in Hawaii for the People shoot who took to social media to acknowledge this achievement,



“Thank you [folded hands emoji] Very humbling to grace the cover of @PEOPLE as the #1 reason 'To Love America’ [red heart emoji] [United States flag emoji] I realize the things that matter most in life are the things that are right in front of us. Family. Friends. Mana [tumbler glass emoji] Happy Fathers Day. Enjoy the read [shaka emoji],” the former WWE Champion wrote.



Speaking of WWE, the company where The Rock started his career, also took to their official website to congratulate the man of the hour with the following note.



“He’s won multiple championships, sold out arenas, and smashed box-office records … and now The Rock is the No. 1 reason to love America according to the newest edition of People Magazine!

"The aptly-named People’s Champion took to his social media to express his heartfelt gratitude and accept the honor as he graces the cover of the newest issue just in time for Father’s Day. Expect to learn a lot about 'family, friends and mana’ from the absolute No. 1 reason to love America when the people’s edition of People Magazine hits newsstands this Friday. Congrats, Rock!”





The Rock was also named the Sexiest Man Alive by People in 2016 but he feels even more humbled to receive this latest nod by the Magazine. People also mentioned how their cover-story star appreciates things in life even more during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Brahma Bull is having a “blessed” life with his wife Lauren Hashian, their daughters Jasmine and Tia, and his daughter Simone (with ex-wife and production partner Dany Garcia), who is currently signed to WWE as a Performance Center trainee.

The whole family was contracted to COVID-19, earlier this year but they managed to be back in normal life without much hassle.



The Rock named Hashian to be the person via whom he's learning to become even more patient, day by day. The two got married in 2019 but they have been in love for a long time. He spoke about their bond with the following statement.



“The ease of being in our relationship now, I think going on 13, 14 years-she’s going to kill me that I don’t know the exact number. But there’s a comfort. We may argue, but truly within 10 minutes we pull ourselves out of it and find some humor in the things that we just said. Mainly the things that I just said.”





The seven-time WWE Champion has long been rumoured to make one last return to in-ring competition in the company to take on his cousin Roman Reigns. WWE is reportedly pitching ideas about this match over the past couple of years but the pandemic situation obviously put obstacles on those plans.The latest reports suggest that WWE is pushing for the match to happen on either edition of the two upcoming WrestleManias, given The People’s Champion will be able to free up some time from his busy Hollywood schedule. There’s been talk of bringing back The Rock for Survivor Series 2021 in November to begin the program with Reigns but no confirmation is available.