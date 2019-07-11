Exclusive: Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak decodes his WWE journey

En route to his upcoming title defense, Gulak spoke exclusively to MyKhel.com on numerous topics. The interview started with focus on how he began his days in this lightweight division with a 'No Fly Zone' gimmick to promote traditional wrestling. The question presented to him was whether it brought any substantial changes to the WWE roster and here's how he reacted,

"If it has, you probably need sometime to realize it. My heart was always going in the right way but I was too focused on what others were doing instead of focussing on what I was doing. So once I was able to make that switch, I found myself on the way to Cruiserweight Championship."

Gulak spoke about his position as the Cruiserweight Champion and how he prepares himself for his first title defense at Extreme Rules. Check out his answer,

"I have never been more focused in my life. This will be my first WWE title defense in front of my hometown crowd of Philadelphia....I will be facing someone who I know very very well. And I am in the 'nothing to lose' camp....so it'll be great to face him again."

bringin the chip back to Philly this week #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/3lN9qeGiLZ — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) 8 July 2019

The presenter of old school wrestling further commented on the latest return of Rey Mysterio who many consider as the greatest Cruiserweight to step foot in the pro-wrestling circuit. He focussed on how Rey continues to be an inspiration,

"I was there on Raw. I was happy to see Rey Mysterio back who was a former Cruiserweight Champion....If we're the current generation of Cruiserweights, there used to be a previous generation of Cruiserweights like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, the bestest of the best....so Mysterio coming back and getting dismantled by Lashley was perhaps a mistake on his part. But I respect that he came back from an injury to extend his legacy."

Drew Gulak also opined on the great Indian talents on the current WWE roster:

"We have some great Indian talents on the roster...Singh brothers, Samir and Sunil, Jinder Mahal who is personally my favorite...and there's Kavita Devi who's an amazing talent at the Performance Center. I got to coach her whenever I'm in Orlando....Also, it's good to see the talent expanding like Jeet Rama and I can't wait to see him in the future. It's awesome to see WWE growing International in India, a country which has a history in wrestling."

A fun question ended the chat session where the Cruiserweight Champion was asked to choose a backup career if not a wrestler. It was hard for him to pick one profession. But he finally ended up choosing teaching or a coaching profession. He used to be a swimming instructor while spending time in the independent scene. So this quality probably comes naturally in him.