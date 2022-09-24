Extreme Rules 2022: WWE announces Strap Match for PLE on Smackdown

One of the most exciting old-school gimmick matches in WWE history, Strap Match is coming back at the Extreme Rules event set for early October.
As announced on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre will take on Karrion Kross in a Strap Match on next month's pay-per-view. In the absence of Roman Reigns from the event, this match is likely to become the main event match for the show.
Over on SmackDown, McIntyre came to the ring with a leather strap wrapped around his fist to address the recent attacks of Karrion Kross on him from behind. In a promo segment, he announced that he will battle Kross in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. The stipulation was chosen so that Kross can't run away from him.
Scarlett then came down the ramp, trying to distract McIntyre and thereby allowing Kross to attack him again from behind. McIntyre fought him off and beat him around the ring with the strap.
Scarlett appeared to save her husband from the beatdown by spraying a substance in his face (apparently a fireball presented by WWE graphics). McIntyre continued the beatdown until Scarlett dropped him from behind with a low blow.
Kross then threw the strap down onto McIntyre and passed out the top superstar with the Kross Jacket submission. Following this segment, WWE confirmed Kross vs McIntyre in a Strap Match for Extreme Rules.
Time is running out! At #ExtremeRules, @DMcIntyreWWE will tangle with @realKILLERkross in a Strap Match.https://t.co/x468WPAmei pic.twitter.com/NEk3nLUngk— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2022
