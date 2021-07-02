F9: List of records WWE star John Cena-starrer movie broke

With Vin Diesel's Dominik Torretto in the lead, WWE Superstar John Cena is an additional attraction to this flick in the antagonist's role and the marquee star is being attributed as a key part of the success.

It appears that the sixteen-time world champion has finally received the major breakthrough that he was looking for in his movie career.

There is no surprise that several big projects have been lined up for him, keeping him away from doing a full-time WWE stint, ever again. So, let's take a look at the commercial achievements that F9 has pulled off:

- In 7 days, it has made more than $70 million in the United States, so far, making it a record in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic era.

- F9 surpassed the domestic launch of Fast & Furious spin-off in 2019, Hobbs & Shaw ($60 million) but it didn’t beat the numbers that 8th installment, The Fate of The Furious that drew in its opening week in 2017 ($98.8 million). It should be noted that WWE Legend The Rock, the highest-paid actor in Hollywood was a part of both Hobbs & Shaw and The Fate of The Furious.

- F9 is currently being presented in 4,179 theaters in North America with the biggest domestic opening weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, released back in December 2019.

- With its run in the China market, F9 has made more than $400 million, globally. It drew $30 million last Friday, itself, clinching a one-day record in the current pandemic era.

- The success of F9 makes the Fast & Furious franchise, the 5th biggest movie franchise in the World, by surpassing the X-Men series. The 10th and 11th editions of the Fast series are reportedly in the pipeline that will conclude the franchise.

- As noted above, WWE Legend John Cena is playing the role of Jakob Toretto in F9, the brother of lead character Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). After The Rock, this is the second time that the franchise has dragged a superstar from the professional wrestling circuit in a meaty role. A couple of days ago, WWE sent a congratulatory message to its former franchise player regarding the movie's success.

John Cena has been busy with the promotions of F9, over the past couple of months while The Suicide Squad and a comedy called Vacation Friends will be hitting theaters this August, keeping him busy on the acting front. The HBO Max Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker series is currently in production in Vancouver, British Columbia.

After wrapping it up in early July, the expectation is that the Cenation Leader will be back in his home, WWE for a short stint around SummerSlam. Rumours have it that WWE may have already booked him in a big match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on August 21.

"All of these opportunities have led to more opportunities," Cena recently noted on his delayed WWE return while appearing on Jimmy Fallon Show. "I've said before, once you do one of these things, the insurance doesn't let you go wrestle on the weekends. So, we'll see what happens."