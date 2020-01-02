Fan backlash imminent on WWE WrestleMania 36 main event plans?

Roman Reigns is the one who is set to return to the prime championship picture after a long time. He will challenge The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at the biggest event of the year that emanates in Reigns’ home-state of Florida on April 5, 2020.

Reigns vs. Wyatt is a matchup that is a plan sketched by Vince McMahon, himself. The creative team reportedly had a couple of backup plans which were rejected by The Boss who is hell-bent on bringing back the company’s poster boy to the WrestleMania main event picture.

But he may have forgotten that he could face a tremendous backlash as soon as the feud kicks off.

We should remind you how much heat had to be digested by Raw’s prime babyface player, Seth Rollins during his championship program with The Fiend. The impact was so big that he eventually turned heel.

Almost the same reaction is expected from the fans for Roman Reigns. The concern should be bigger as The Big Dog shared an organic sour relationship with WWE Universe before his hiatus due to Leukemia.

The Fiend is the most popular character on WWE TV, at this point. He is also the top-most merchandise seller on the roster with tremendous backup from the fans.

According to The Dirty Sheets, multiple WWE writers are not in a state to give a green signal to the current WrestleMania 36 plan as they think fans would start booing the four-time world champion, instantly.

The inevitable plan is that Roman Reigns will defeat The Fiend in the WrestleMania main event to capture the Universal Championship. Fans could predict this much earlier than the culmination of the match that would produce a bar in the storyline buildup.

"Also, WWE writers fear that Reigns’ positive fan reaction will once again change to negative if he goes on to beat The Fiend. The WWE writers also feel that there’s no fan interest in the currently planned Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez rematch for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36."

In case the match is kept intact on the WrestleMania 36 card then the negative response could match up to the 32nd edition of the show where Roman Reigns defeated Triple H to start his 3rd WWE Championship run.

A crowd of 100,000 people serenaded him with insane boos at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas to create an exceptional occasion. Chances are that the same scene will repeat if Vince McMahon forcefully tries to feed off Reigns to the fans at the expense of The Fiend’s undefeated streak.