Fan tries to steal Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship belt at Live Event

Bengaluru, October 5: Nowadays in WWE events the number of enthusiastic fans have gradually increased. This in turn has created much more unprecedented scenes during WWE shows. When it comes to the live events, the security is not very tight like on Raw, Smackdown or PPV events. So, fans try to approach their favorite WWE superstars.

One such incident took place in a recent live event conducted by the WWE. The show took place at the same time as the flagship program, Monday Night Raw, October 2nd. It was a Smackdown-exclusive show hosted in the city of Pueblo, Colorado where a fan tried rob and was caught.

As per the reports, the incident took place during the main event segment which was scheduled between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura. As per the norm, prior to the start of the match, the title was handed over to the referee and then to the time-keeper to keep it at the ringside area.

One of the fans tried to enter the time-keeper’s area during the match and run away with the WWE title of Jinder Mahal. But, was immediately stopped by the security guards present at ringside and escorted out of the place. Here is a video footage which shows Jinder’s concern for his title.

Shoutout to the guy who tried (but failed miserably) to jump the barricade at the #WWEPueblo show — Mike Carr™ (@mcarr0831) October 3, 2017

So I just heard the funniest Thing A wwe fan tried to steal the #WWEChampionship from #JinderMahal at last nights #WWEPueblo house show — Gerry Competiello (@GerryCompetiel1) October 3, 2017

There is no update whether the fan was put into a charge of theft or not. If he also tried to enter the ring, then he will also suffer a charge of trespassing, as well.

Footage of the fan who got kicked in the face by Kyle O’Reilly being taken out by security at #NXTTampa 👀👀pic.twitter.com/uYOk4NC8tN — Annette 💕 2 Days 😎 (@AnnetteReid24) September 30, 2017

In recent times this is the second time such an incident has taken place. Previously, during one of the NXT live event in Tampa, Florida, a fan tried to enter the ring. The faction, The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly) were in the ring. Kyle greeted the fan with a kick to the face before he was taken out.