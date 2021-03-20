FastLane 2021: Updated card revealed; Special WWE Network programming set

This week’s SmackDown main event match on FOX witnessed Edge pin Jey Uso to earn the right to be the Special Enforcer. This match marked the in-ring return of the Rated R Superstar on the blue brand after almost a decade with Bryan at ringside joining commentary.

After Edge picked up the win over Uso by hitting his pendant Spear, Roman Reigns appeared from behind and hit Edge with his own Spear. The Head of the Table then also Spear-ed Bryan to send FastLane 2021 go-home SmackDown show, off the air. He indeed sent strong messages to his next two challengers for FastLane and WrestleMania 37.

WWE FastLane 2021 will also witness Mustafa Ali getting another shot at WWE United States Champion when he challenges Riddle. Ali requested a rematch on social media after Riddle retained his title on this week’s PPV go-home RAW, following interference from T-BAR. The RETRIBUTION member wanted to help his leader Ali but the plan back-fired.

From Raw, the marquee match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre also received a stipulation at FastLane. The rubber match between the two will now be contested under No Holds Barred rules vanquishing the speculations of a Last Man Standing Match.

Also, Seth Rollins will be back in action since last year’s November at this Sunday's PPV when he competes against Shinsuke Nakamura. The SmackDown Savior has been feuding with Cesaro for a rumoured singles bout.

Last night, Rollins verbally blasted Cesaro in a promo before Nakamura came out to confront him. The two involved in a physical fight before Nakamura put down Rollins with his Kinshasa finisher. Afterward, WWE made the match, official for FastLane 2021.

Speaking of this Sunday’s pay-per-view, Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman is also back on the card. WWE originally announced the match on this week’s go-home RAW edition, but then it was removed from the official preview page of FastLane 2021 on their website. At one point during SmackDown, the commentary team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves plugged this match and it's been advertised, since.

It's the most wonderful time of the year... Tune-up at #WWEFastlane then onto reclaim my title at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/AgUORrV69Z — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 16, 2021

WWE FastLane 2021 pay-per-view will go down this Sunday, March 21 from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida, which also serves as the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Check out the updated match card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c) (Special Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Edge)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

On a related note, WWE has announced a loaded line-up of special programming for FastLane, this Sunday as this marks the first pay-per-view event to be presented via Peacock and the WWE Network, jointly.

Beginning with a “Best Of” FastLane compilation at 11 am ET, the schedule wraps with the FastLane pay-per-view, at night. The full listing on WWE Network/Peacock goes as follows:

* 11 am ET – Best Of FastLane Matches on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter

* 2:30 pm ET – La Previa Spanish WWE Fastlane Pre-show on Peacock and the WWE Network, YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, Instagram, and WWE Español Instagram

* 4 pm ET – Special WWE FastLane edition of WWE’s The Bump on Peacock and the WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live, and Twitch. Sheamus, Apollo Crews, and actor Skylar Astin will appear. There will also be a special message from Paul Heyman ahead of Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* 6 pm ET – WWE FastLane Kickoff pre-show on Peacock and the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Live, Twitch, and TikTok

* 7 pm ET – WWE FastLane pay-per-view on Peacock and the WWE Network.

* 7 pm ET – WWE Watch Along Viewing Party on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Guests announced include Paige, Wade Barrett, Chad Gable, Otis, Kaitlyn, WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, the cast of The Bump, Alyssa Marino, RJ City, Kaz, and Steve Buchanan of DraftKings, among others.