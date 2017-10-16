Feud between Randy Orton and Rusev to continue on WWE Smackdown

Bengaluru, October 16: A fresh feud kicked off on Smackdown Live between Randy Orton and Rusev in the month of August. During that point, Orton was done with his long-term championship rivalry against Jinder Mahal. Rusev, on the other hand, was done with a one-off match against John Cena with patriotic flavor attached to it at the Battleground PPV.

At Summerslam both men seemed to be perfect opponents for each other. Previously, these two had never been involved in a lengthy rivalry. So, this was an interesting storyline angle from the fans perspective.

But, due to lack of creativity from the officials, this turned out to be a dull affair from that point onwards. Initially, this feud was quite important for Rusev, in particular. He was away from WWE TV after the Wrestlemania season. So, a couple of wins against the Apex Predator of the WWE would have put him back in the championship picture.

Instead, we witnessed Randy Orton picking up a quick win in just ten seconds at Summerslam. The Bulgarian brute was able to return the favor by winning a match on Smackdown against Orton in just nine seconds. However, all of these matches were quite random affairs that made the fans not want to see this, anymore.

But, according to the reports of Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this no-fuel rivalry will continue. This is set to end at the Survivor Series PPV, perhaps which means the audience will have to bear with this for at least a month.

The source also stated that a match between these two with a special stipulation might end the feud. A Last Man Standing match happened at a house show in Japan and the same might be arranged on live TV, as well. This might gave the creative to arrange something interesting for them at the very last moment.

Needless to say that both Orton and Rusev are two marquee players on the Smackdown brand. They certainly deserve better storylines in order to maintain status. Hopefully, the officials can come up with the needful things, sooner.