First WWE NXT 2.0 WarGames match teased; New call-up and announcements

The full lineup for the matchup should be Dakota Kai and The Toxic Attraction - NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and a fourth babyface superstar, possibly former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.

WWE NXT 2.0 main event for this week witnessed Gonzalez defeat Kai via DQ when the Toxic Attraction members hit the ring and attacked Gonzalez. This brought out Cora Jade, who tried to make the save for Gonzalez with her skateboard but the numbers game caught up to her.

Then an injured Zoey Stark came out, who was wearing a leg brace and using crutches. Stark did not enter the ring, but she brought out Io Shirai, who jumped into the ring with one of the crutches. Shirai, Gonzalez, and Jade fought off Kai and the Toxic Attraction and fended off the heels.

Shirai stood tall with Gonzalez and Jade and screamed out “WarGames!” to declare the matchup which is yet to be officially announced by WWE. Stark can’t compete in the upcoming match since she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus and this type of injury takes almost six months to fully recover.

A returning Kay Lee Ray currently has issues with Toxic Attraction, per the storylines and it’s likely that she will be the fourth member of Team Shirai, filling in for Stark.

WWE NXT 2.0 WarGames (the first special NXT Specials since the revamp, dropping the TakeOver term) takes place on Sunday, December 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. There’s no update on the men’s division matchup, as of this writing.

WWE NXT’s mainstay name, McKenzie Mitchell was apparently called up to the main roster this past Monday night, but she was still seen working during this week’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Mitchell, a former host for the Impact Wrestling promotion has been trending on Twitter after conducting several backstage interviews on RAW. Now reports indicate that the big switch from NXT to Raw has already happened.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she would be working for the last NXT 2.0 episode as it remains to be seen if she would show up on more episodes of Raw.

There’s a big void as the face of the hosting gig on Monday nights following the departures of Renee Young or ESPN’s Charly Caruso and Mitchelle could be a suitable replacement. Kayla Braxton is the regular backstage host for Friday Night Smackdown for the past few years.

In more news, WWE NXT North American Title will be defended on the next NXT 2.0 episode. The reigning North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will lock horns with Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat encounter with his title hanging in the balance.

It was Hayes himself who proposed the title match after a heated backstage exchange with Dunne and Gargano, who he has been feuding with for a few weeks now. This is going to be Hayes’ first title defense since winning the belt from Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, last month.

The November 23 episode of NXT 2.0 will also feature NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match.

This match was made as Ciampa stood up for the locker room after Waller appeared on “Lashing Out” with Lash Legend talk-show and blasted the veteran wrestlers who came up through the independent circuit en route to WWE.

Waller is currently feuding with LA Knight on NXT, while the Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker feud for the NXT Championship also continued, this week. A title rematch was teased between the two although it’s yet to be confirmed.