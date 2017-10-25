Five potential challengers if The Undertaker returns to the ring

Bengaluru, October 25: The WWE universe was certainly shocked at WrestleMania 33 when Deadman, 'The Undertaker' declared his retirement after losing to Roman Reigns. However, the end journey for the legend who has been dedicated for a lengthy twenty-seven years at World Wrestling Entertainment appeared to be bittersweet and something was off about his horror-themed gimmick. Now, as the Survivor Series is coming up, rumours are in the air that the Deadman will return to reclaim his glory once again and if he resurrects, here are 5 Potential Challengers who may hear his last laugh!

1. John Cena:

After shaking hands with the Deadman, right-after his debut match, John Cena went on to become one of the biggest all-time superstars in WWE. On this upcoming Survivor Series (November 19th), John Cena may play a key role to start a new fire on the ring.

On the go 'Fan Theory': Cena will be a special guest referee for the main event, Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar and when The Phenom comes to avenge Brock Lesnar, Cena may interfere and it could be enough to create a new path towards Wrestlemania.

2. Braun Strowman:

Huge number of fans wanted to see a match between Taker vs. Strowman; two heavy builds among WWE wrestlers and this took place right-after Taker arrived to call out Roman Reigns and the reaction of Braun Strowman caught many fanatics attention.

On the go 'Fan Theory': At Survivor Series, Braun Strowman and Kane will face each other and soon they may lose their mind and when the RAW & Smackdown teams try to interfere, the ring may bell in darkness to crumble the heart of the enemies.

3. Bray Wyatt:

Bray Wyatt crossed his lines when taunting The Phenom and he paid his debt meeting the strong side of Deadman at WrestleMania 31.

On the go 'Fan Theory': Bray Wyatt may soon quarrel unevenly with John Cena seeking to gain spotlight at Survivor Series which may lead to run his mount one more time about The Undertaker and he may make an appearance right after that.

4. Brock Lesnar:

All the falling down for Taker, originated at WrestleMania XXX in 2014 when he lost to Brock Lesnar, where Brock also brought an end to Taker's Streak. Would it be that Taker will come for all to embrace himself once again?

On the go 'Fan Theory': The match will be held between Brock Lesnar Vs. Jinder Mahal, where Jinder Mahal is about to lose the match but the unexpected happened and who can anticipate that Jinder Mahal could be able to win the match right after the lights went for few seconds!

5. Roman Reigns:

Wrestlemania 33 declared whose 'yard' it is and certainly Roman Reigns seemed to not at all care about the legacy of Taker and being a Big Dog he delivered everything he got to take the victory. But the result was 'retirement of Undertaker' and the story for WWE Universe didn't appear to fit best as one of the great legacies has been ended without a victory.

On the go 'Fan Theory': Kane made his return to the ring ahead of WWE Survivor Series and attacked Roman Reigns with a 'Tombstone' and this action may lead to exciting consequences on upcoming pay-per-view (PPV). As Kane takes on Roman Reigns and soon both Raw & Smackdown teams will involve in a huge fight which will be put to an end by The Deadman's entry followed by Tombstone on Roman Reigns. Which in future, leads to a fight of a kind and makes Reigns to respect The Phenom Undertaker and his legacy of Resurrection. But all these are just speculations.

The truth will be revealed on November 19 in Houston, Texas.