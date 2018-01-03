Former Champions added to WWE Royal Rumble 2018

Bengaluru, January 3: Former Champions are set to be added to the 31st edition of Royal Rumble which creates history with not one but two separate Rumble matches in store.

Not only the men but also the women will compete in the rumble to book a main event spot at Wrestlemania 34 on January 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the card has started to fill up, gradually for the prestigious battle royal and none other than John Cena has declared on Twitter that he will enter the upcoming Rumble match. Even though he was not present during this week’s episode of WWE Raw he made an impact with this big announcement.

He is amongst those superstars who has multiple Royal Rumble wins. This year, the franchise player will look to set a record by winning the third Rumble match. Also, this appearance is quite big for the veteran superstar as he will return to the Rumble after five long years. For the last few years, he was involved in title capacity during the the PPV event.

Keep your eyes peeled, and you just might see @JohnCena in the Men's #RoyalRumble match on January 28! #RAW pic.twitter.com/UTVIyJx56T — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2018

A sunny morning on the first day of 2018. Possibilities are endless, opportunities are plentiful. Time to #EarnTheDay because on January 28th, I’m entering the #RoyalRumble match and earning a chance at history @WrestleMania! #Raw — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 1, 2018

Check out the updates given on WWE.com about on the spots secured in the Royal Rumble match,

“John Cena started off the new year by announcing, via Twitter, that he is entering the 2018 Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity to compete for his record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 34.

In addition to Cena, the first-ever Universal Champion Finn Bálor announced on this week’s Raw that he would also be throwing his hat into the over-the-top-rope classic, joining Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Elias.”

As you can see, Finn Balor is the other superstar to enter the men’s Royal Rumble match. In a backstage segment, the first-ever Universal Champion intended to get back his title by entering this prestigious match and this will be his very first entry into this chaotic affair.

Also, his career might shape upwards following this announcement. We saw the reunion between the former Club members on this week’s WWE Raw which is a positive indication for Balor. This makes him one of the favorites heading into the over the top rope contest.