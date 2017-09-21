Former Divas Champion Paige returns to the WWE performance center

Bengaluru, September 21: There has been a lot of speculations whether Paige’s career in the WWE has been over or not. She has undergone a lot of turmoil over the last couple of years.

Plus, the neck injury did not allow her to make her way back to the ring, too. But, it looks like, things are finally going in a positive way as the British superstar has posted the biggest update of her return, till date.

As posted by the below-given picture on her twitter handle, she has returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, finally. This can now be considered as the first step of her come back to WWE TV, soon. Any athlete who returns from an injury has to undergo training sessions here and Paige too is supposed to undergo the same.

The former Divas Champion was about to receive a final CT Scan report which might have been a positive one. Hence, she got the permission to make her journey back to the WWE ring, yet again.

Later, WWE.com also posted some updates regarding the youngest Divas Champion in the history of the company. It was the first-time ever update about her on the official website after suffering a suspension for violating the Wellness Policy of the WWE. Check it out, here,

“Paige is on a journey to reclaim her “house.” The former Divas Champion — unseen in a WWE ring for more than a year — revealed she has returned to the WWE Performance Center, presumably beginning her return to active competition in WWE.

Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21. If her return is imminent, as this post is leading many in the WWE Universe to believe, consider the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE officially put on notice.”

Although Paige is a Raw roster member, she never made an appearance on the show following the brand split. The last time she had a WWE TV appearance was on June 19th, 2016.

So, technically she is a free agent, for now, and hence the officials can bring her back to either Raw or Smackdown considering the upcoming storylines which suit her the best. But, before that, she had to be cleared by the WWE doctors, medically.