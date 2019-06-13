Former franchise John Cena considers WWE retirement

In a recently published interview by TMZ, the former franchise player of the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world has declared his intentions to hang up his boots soon.

The news does not surprise us because John Cena has recently signed for the meatiest role of his Hollywood career in the successful franchise, Fast and Furious with Vin Diesel playing the titular character. This may force the Cenation Leader to leave the squared circle on a permanent basis.

As reported by the source, John Cena was asked to give his opinion on the bygone match between The Undertaker and Goldberg which was a very dull contest and thereby fuelled speculation on their potential retirement from the wrestling business. Well, he did not comment on what the legends should do, but he did hint that he may suffer the same consequence soon enough,

“I think an individual’s career is up to the individual. I think that’s pretty much the only way I can describe that. You know I’ve been having the same conversation with myself and I’m only 42. It’s something we have to address each day it’s individually specific. When those people are ready to stop, they’ll stop.”

Since WWE has been in his blood, the 16-time world champion may continue to make sporadic appearances. But we are unlikely to see him in another significant storyline in the WWE. The last time he appeared on TV was at Wrestlemania 35 with the Doctor of Thugonomics gimmick to take us down the memory lane. There is no chance now that he will make a comeback soon.

Slice Wrestling recently reported that WWE officials contacted John Cena to enquire if he will be available around Summerslam 2019. They wanted to bring him back around then to insert him in a storyline which would go on till the fall when Smackdown moves to Fox Network. But with Cena booked in Fast and Furious' ninth installment, there is no chance that we will see him on WWE TV.

There is a reason that WWE owner Vince McMahon has his most personal favorite wrestler in John Cena whom he often refers to as the Greatest of All Time. He may not be the most technically gifted athlete of all-time but for a better part of the last decade and beyond, this man has been the savior of WWE.

WWE made him the new poster boy of the company at a time when names like The Rock, Stone Cold and Brock Lesnar left the business. John Cena not only handed the maximum benefit to the company by connecting with the audience but also being the name that the company can trust blindly. Over the past few years, Roman Reigns has transitioned into that flag-bearer role and hopefully, he continues to do that as Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect heads into the sunset of his pro-wrestling career.