Former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler signs WWE contract

Bengaluru, October 13: Ronda Rousey is the most known female face from UFC in the world of the pro-wrestling universe. She has appeared on WWE TV on multiple occasions hinting that she will bring her star power to the WWE, as well. But, in reality, one of her colleagues from UFC has done it.

Shayna Baszler, one of the four horsewomen in the MMA industry was part of the bygone Mae Young Classic on the WWE Network. The dominant performer was the favorite to win the contest and reached the finals as well. However, she came up short against Kairi Sane.

It was earlier reported that one of the reasons of the MMA fighter not winning the tournament was that she did not sign a full-time WWE deal. Kairi did the same and got the chance to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Houston event.

However, WWE gave the good news to their fans that Shayna Baszler has officially signed a WWE contract. It was earlier reported by uproxx.com where the official website of the WWE has just put a confirmation stamp on it.

As per the reports, she has joined the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and might be inserted into either NXT or main roster, soon. Check out the updates from WWE.com, here:

“Shayna Baszler already made history as a finalist in the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic. Now, The Queen of Spades is ready to embark on her new career in WWE as an official member of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

Baszler, a former UFC fighter originally from Sioux City, S.D., began training full-time at the Performance Center last week.”

The former UFC competitor is quite excited about joining the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world and has already warned the competitors present on the current main roster with the following quotes,

“It’s very serious to me and, in some ways, a lot more important based on where I come from. Because of that, I wanted to start at the beginning and show that I’m willing to start at the bottom and prove myself and work my way up, so there’s no excuse when I get here and I’m breaking these girls in half.”