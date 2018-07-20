Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez trains at WWE Performance Center

One of the greatest heavyweights in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship trained alongside NXT Superstars this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The two-time champion Velasquez stepped inside the ring to learn techniques under WWE PC coach Norman Smiley and participated in a session of DDP Yoga led by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

Velasquez also worked out in the WWE PC's weight room and attended last night's NXT tapings at Full Sail Live. His appearances in and around WWE led to rumours.

It was an honor to have former @ufc Heavyweight Champion @cainmma in the ring with the @WWENXT Superstars this week at the @WWEPerformCtr! https://t.co/AWu6LLvrSi — Performance Center (@WWEPerformCtr) July 19, 2018

The 6-foot-1 Velasquez, who sports a 14-2 record inside the Octagon, famously defeated Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as well as Junior Dos Santos to secure his two reigns with the UFC Heavyweight crown.

A product of the acclaimed American Kickboxing Academy, Velasquez holds an astonishing number of records among the UFC Heavyweight ranks, including the most knockouts and the highest significant strike percentage in the history of the heavyweight division.

The UFC icon, a lifelong fan of WWE and Mexican lucha libre, praised the athletes and atmosphere of the Performance Center.

"My experience here has been amazing," he said. "I'm just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I've been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it."

Velasquez, of course, as mentioned earlier is not the first MMA legend to walk through the doors of the WWE PC, with the likes of NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler training at the Performance Center and Raw Superstar Rousey having worked out there before making her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania.

There were posts on Social media which showed Velasquez at ringside during a NXT event.

Well, that wasn't the first time Velasquez was seen in around WWE. He was also seen showing his liking for WWE in the past and even referring to his victory over Lesnar via Instagram.

The 35-year-old last fought against Rousey's husband Travis Browne in the Octagon, winning by TKO at UFC 200 to improve his record to 14-2. Velasquez could be a little rusty if he wished to grapple in the WWE ring as his last fight came in July 2016. However, Velasquez certainly has the star power to enter the ring.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that his last opponent in UFC, Browne could also join the WWE soon.