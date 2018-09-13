Former WWE Champion claims he wasn’t invited to Smackdown 1000

As it's an incredible milestone achievement for the Blue brand, WWE is expected to bring back several former Superstars for the 1,000th episode of Smackdown like they did for Raw 1000, with the stars like WWE Hall of Famer Edge and The Undertaker set to make an appearance.

But, Batista, who left the company back in 2010 to pursue a career in hollywood wasn't invited for the extravaganza.

Batista responded to a fan's tweet, "Surprise surprise!! I wasn't invited! And it's in my hometown.! guess by now I shouldn't be shocked anymore."

Surprise surprise!! I wasn’t invited! And it’s in my hometown.! 😳.. guess by now I shouldn’t be shocked anymore. https://t.co/r1NwUNlRnf — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 13, 2018

SmackDown 1000 takes place on October 23 at the Capital One Arena in DC. With Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles being teased by the arena, but WWE has not officially confirmed these matches yet.

In a recent chat with WhatCulture Wrestling, Batista spoke about his return to WWE for one more run and the terms for him to be tempted back.

"I have to say that it's something I think about daily," Batista said. "I miss it daily. I love it, I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me that's just who I am. I'm a physical performer, and I miss it every day."

"I think, one, it would have to be the right time, and two, it would have to be the right opponent. That's pretty much it, and it would have to make sense," Batista said.