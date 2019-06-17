Former WWE Champion returning on Raw before Stomping Grounds?

Ever since Wrestlemania 35, we have been seeing Wyatt in creepy vignettes of the Firefly Funhouse episodes. These were all pre-taped segments which have aired during Monday Night Raw. If the recent reports are true then WWE officials may have granted his request of 'let me in' as live-in-person on the show.

WWE Universe has been dying to see Bray Wyatt back in action as they consider this comeback could save WWE's TV ratings for good. Their wish may finally come true as per PW Insider’s Mike Johnson who reported that the former leader of the Wyatt flock will be present during tonight's WWE Raw which is set to take place in Los Angeles, California.

The source, however, did not reveal any additional details on this appearance nor gave any hints on the capacity of Bray Wyatt's return. WWE also did not mention anything regarding the former WWE Champion's comeback which means it may turn out to be a pleasant surprise for the fans in attendance and the ones watching all over the world. Here's more from the source,

“Bray Wyatt is slated to be at this Monday's Raw taping in Los Angeles, PWInsider.com has confirmed. While there is no confirmation Wyatt will appear live on the show (as opposed to another Firefly Fun House segment airing), it is the first time in a while that he will physically be present at the taping.”

What makes you smile?

I know you’re listening.

Let me in!

We don’t belong here.

What happened to you was such a tragedy.

Limbo is no place for a soul like yours.

I believe I found the answer.

The angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 13, 2019

Plus, Bray Wyatt also dropped the hint of the same with a recent post on his Twitter handle. As always, he continued write in a cryptic way. As you can see in the above post, the lines must be names of the bygone eight episodes of Firefly Funhouse segments since the beginning and which finally paves the way for him to step foot back into the squared circle.

The last line, "The angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home" must be signifying the other segments in his post are over and it's time for him to make his presence felt on Raw which airs from the Staples Center. Plus, it will also be the go-home episode for Stomping Grounds pay-per-view that has not witnessed good ticket sales, to date. The return of Bray Wyatt may change the scene and help the event to become a sell-out.