Former WWE Champion to return on Raw, to enter Money in the Bank match

The company always brings back bigger names in time for a PPV to keep the hype on a high note and this one is going to be a similar stunt that could change the complexion of the event on he whole.

According to the reports of John Pollock from Post Wrestling, AJ Styles is scheduled to make his return to WWE TV during this week's RAW. There's no clariy on what the creative has planned with his return, but it was noted by the source that he's expected to be a part of the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

The obvious speculation is that the officials will add him in the Last Chance Gauntlet Match which determines Apollo Crews' replacement for 2020 Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Participants have not been confirmed for this Gauntlet, which takes place on Raw. It will be contested for the sixth and final MITB spot from the red brand.

Last week, Apollo Crews competed in a United States Championship match against Andrade to come up short. The champion retained via referee stoppage as Crews was declared incompetent by the official. Later, WWE.com confirmed that he Crews won't be able to perform at Money In The Bank ladder match.

Since it was a pre-taped episode, the creative team always had a backup plan to take him out of MITB and perhaps, AJ will be a more than fitting replacement for him.

BREAKING: WWE Superstars will climb the corporate ladder at #MITB!



The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters but the briefcases will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower! https://t.co/iGoIUggwzo pic.twitter.com/TqawawkBXs — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020

It should be noted that WWE released a poster of Climb The Corporate Ladder Match to be aired from the promotion's Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut during Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10.

AJ Styles is featuring on the poster indicating that he will be a part of the gimmick-based PPV event. He is seen climbing through a ladder based on which we can assume that he’d be in the men’s MITB match.

The former WWE Champion has missed the programme since the loss at the Boneyard Match against The Undertaker during Night One of WrestleMania 36 on April 4. He was given time-off for sometimes which was the likely way to sell that devastating loss where The Deadman buried him alive into the grave.

The Phenomenal One will be coming out on Raw all by himself as his OC brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE back on April 15 as a part of the company’s budget cuts brought on by Coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight's Raw will serve as the go-home episode for Money In The Bank which has already been taped from the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, last week. The announced lineup for the show stands as follows,

* AJ Styles returns (WWE has not made this one official)

* Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne with MVP vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in a non-title match

* Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine Apollo Crews' replacement for 2020 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match