Former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson pays tribute to late Hugh Hefner

Bengaluru, October 1: During the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era in the WWE, the role of the female superstars used to be different from now. They were basically portrayed as the glam quotient of WWE TV. This was during the time when WWE TV did not have a PG rating.

Torrie Wilson was one of those Divas who reached to the top of the fame during that time. She was never considered to be a championship material, anyways. But, WWE used her as the eye-candy persona that she was to the fullest as one of the top most attraction on both Raw and Smackdown.

This helped her to get noticed by the Playboy magazine, as well. She featured on the cover of the infamous magazine on two different occasions which are the first time for any WWE Diva. This also earned some mainstream fame to the WWE, as well.

Now, the founder of Playboy, Hugh Hefner has recently passed away. He was 91 years of old and left many admirers all around the globe. Torrie Wilson is one amongst them who recalled the late great who was a huge inspiration in her career.

The former Diva had an interview with TMZ Sports to reveal that how Hefner helped her to get attention during her WWE career:

"It definitely helped my popularity while I was with the WWE. It was a huge opportunity for me and brought me up to the next level.

He was always a very gracious sweet guy. I can't say I had a close super close personal relationship with him, but I met him on numerous occasions and he was always he was always very sweet."

Wow I can't begin to tell you how much being on this cover twice did for me. Honored to be a part of the #Playboy legacy. Thanks Hef. #RIP #HughHefner ❤️ A post shared by Torrie Wilson (@torriewilson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

A number of WWE female athletes used to be a part of the magazine in the last decade to earn fame. Being one of the former Diva also stated him as a pioneer,

"He was a genius and a pioneer and nobody can really take that away from him, he was really a pioneer."

Torrie Wilson parted ways with the WWE in 2008 whereas, after his death, Hugh Hefner’s ash was situated beside Marilyn Monroe Westwood Memorial Park.