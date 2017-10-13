Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly and Sheldon Souray separated

Bengaluru, October 13: WWE fans may have not forgotten the name of Kelly Kelly for sure. During her prime, she used to be one of the most popular faces around the Divas division. Despite lacking in-ring abilities, her glam avatar brought her fame and handed her the Divas Championship as well.

In 2014, the model turned wrestler got engaged to a renowned sportsman, Sheldon Souray. He is a Canadian former professional ice hockey defender who played in the National Hockey League for 13 straight seasons. Later, in 2016, the relationship converted into a grand wedding.

Till date, they looked happy in their lives until a report from wrestlingINC.com surfaced that Kelly Kelly might have separated from her celebrity husband. Here is what the original report stated:

“They separated a couple months ago. Barbie is already going on dates with other guys”

As you can see in the lines, the former WWE Superstars (real name Barbie Blank) has already started finding a new partner for her. This is quite expected considering the number of relationships that she has been involved being in the WWE.

The reality of the reported news is still to be justified. However, if the social media posts from Kelly Kelly is any hint then this is definitely true. Check out the followings ones where she hinted to be out from her marriage.

Boy bye..I ain't sorry ..... beyonce https://t.co/kV1PLpAFp1 — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) September 21, 2017

The separation news has earned mainstream attention as Sheldon Souray is a famous name in the sports circuit. Plus, the former Divas Champion also turned into a TV celebrity after she left WWE. She is a regular face on the popular reality show, WAGS on the E Network.

After leaving the WWE in 2012, she made a surprise appearance prior to this year’s Wrestlemania. A documentary was filmed featuring Kelly Kelly, Maryse and Eve Torres which was later released on the WWE Network. Someday, we might get to see her make a return to the WWE for one last stint.