Former WWE Divas champion makes winning return

Kaitlyn defeated India's NXT superstar Kavita Devi via pin fall in the first round of the tournament.

Kaitlyn, who was greeted with chants of "Welcome back" by the WWE Universe, was given a warm reception by Kavita Devi who rejected the customary pre-match handshake.

Kaitlyn hit back at Devi's lowly behavior with rapid-fire legdrops in the opening moments which in fact showed she hadn't lost a step since taking a hiatus from wrestling in 2014.

Devi then fought back using her strength and a brutal chokeslam, but Kaitlyn refused to be stopped in her first match back and blasted the NXT Superstar with a big shoulder block and a wicked forearm.

This led to chants of "welcome back' again as she showed off new weapons at her disposal, such as a cannonball splash in the corner. Kaitlyn then returned to an old favorite, the Spear, to earn the win.

In the other results of round one, tournament favourite Toni Storm defeated Jinny, while Xia Li and Mia Yim also earned wins against Karen Q and Allysin Kay.